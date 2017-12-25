Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Animals killed in zoo fire

A large fire at London Zoo on Saturday killed an aardvark and four meerkats, while several staff were treated for smoke inhalation. It took 72 firefighters more than three hours to bring the fire under control, after it broke out in the Animal Adventure cafe and spread quickly to an adjacent shop. “Sadly our vets have confirmed the death of our nine-year-old aardvark, Misha. There are also four meerkats still unaccounted for, but we are now presuming these have also died,” a statement from the zoo said.

UNITED STATES

Snowden releases app

The former National Security Agency contractor who exposed government surveillance programs by disclosing classified material in 2013 has a new job: app developer. Edward Snowden in a video message on Friday unveiled a new smartphone app he helped create, called Haven, that aims to protect laptops from physical tampering. Snowden has said it is an open-source tool designed for human rights advocates and other people at risk, and it uses an Android smartphone’s sensors to detect changes in a room. The software was developed with the Freedom of Press Foundation and the Guardian Project.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Christmas flights delayed

Thick fog yesterday disrupted flights at major airports in the country as thousands of foreign residents rushed to travel home for Christmas and the New Year. Dozens of flights were canceled, diverted or delayed at the three main airports in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. At the Dubai airport, one of the busiest in the world, at least 17 flights were canceled, as visibility dropped to just 100m in some areas of the emirate. At least another 100 incoming flights were either diverted to nearby airports or delayed, according to the flight schedule at the airport. Dubai airport is a major transit hub and thousands of tourists are expected to visit the emirates for the end-of-year festivities.

UNITED STATES

Pageant leadership resigns

The top leadership of the Miss America Organization, implicated in an e-mail scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives, resigned on Saturday, with the outgoing president apologizing to a winner whose weight he ridiculed. Josh Randle told reporters that his comment responding to an e-mail to his private account about the physical appearance of 2013 winner Mallory Hagan came months before he started working for the organization in 2015. However, he said it was wrong. “I apologize to Mallory for my lapse in judgment,” Randle said on Saturday. “It does not reflect my values or the values I worked to promote at the Miss America Organization.”

TURKEY

Thousands more sacked

The government has sacked 2,756 more people from its public service sector for alleged links to terror groups as it presses ahead with purges launched following last year’s failed military coup. According to two government decrees published yesterday in the Official Gazette, those dismissed in the new wave of purges include 637 military personnel, 360 gendarmerie force members and 150 academics or other university personnel. Turkey blames the July last year coup attempt on US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. About 50,000 people have been arrested and more than 110,000 civil servants have been dismissed for alleged links to Gulen or militant groups since then.