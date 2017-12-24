Agencies

CHINA

Graft push punishes 8,123

China has punished 8,123 people for committing fiscal violations after an audit of how the government’s central budget from last year was spent revealed several problems, Xinhua reported. Auditor General Hu Zejun (胡澤君) announced the infringements while briefing lawmakers yesterday, Xinhua said. Hu said that of the offenders, 970 were punished for misusing funds earmarked for a poverty relief campaign intended to lift everyone in rural areas out of poverty by 2020. Another 1,363 were punished for irregularities in the use of funds meant to provide affordable housing, she said.

INDIA

Bus drives off bridge, kills 20

At least 20 people were killed yesterday after a passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Rajasthan State. Government official K.L. Katara said another 10 passengers were injured in the crash in Sawai Madhopur District. The bus reportedly broke through the bridge wall. It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control of the bus. A rescue operation was under way.

IRAQ

Protests continue to fifth day

Demonstrators irate at the authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan on Friday took to the streets for a fifth day, demanding the release of more than 200 protesters detained over violent rallies. Furious locals have torched the offices of the autonomous region’s main political parties in a string of towns since Monday, as ire boiled over at the fallout from an independence referendum. September’s overwhelming vote in favor of breaking away drew stinging reprisals from the central government that have battered Iraqi Kurdistan’s already flagging economy and fired anger over official graft. “Down with the government of the corrupt, no to corruption!” protesters in the town of Shamshamal chanted. Protesters gathered in the town of Rania to demand that the “killers” be brought to justice after five demonstrators were shot dead there by security forces on Tuesday.

AUSTRALIA

Refugee charged with attack

An Afghan refugee accused of plowing his car into pedestrians in Melbourne was yesterday charged with 18 counts of attempted murder, as police vowed a boosted presence over the Christmas period. Saeed Noori, who has a history of drug abuse and mental problems, on Thursday allegedly drove his car through a busy downtown intersection, careering into tourists and shoppers. His motive is not clear, although police allege he made “utterances” to them about voices, dreams and the “poor treatment of Muslims” after his arrest. No link to any terrorist group has been found.

SAUDI ARABIA

Nation rejects cholera claims

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Friday said that an announcement by the International Committee of the Red Cross that cholera cases in the nation had reached 1 million suspected cases was exaggerated. “It is nearly impossible to accurately determine whether the suspected cases are cholera or simple diarrhea,” a statement by a coalition spokesperson said. Yemen is embroiled in a proxy war between the Houthi-armed movement, aligned with Iran, and a US-backed military coalition headed by Saudi Arabia. Cholera flared up in April and spread rapidly, killing 2,227 people, but the death rate has since fallen dramatically. A new wave of cholera is expected in March or April.