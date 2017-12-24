Merkel ally eyes 65,000 annual limit on refugees

Reuters, BERLIN

Germany should cap the number of new refugees to about 65,000 a year, the deputy leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said, a position that could prove divisive in coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD).

Merkel is trying to forge a new governing coalition with the SPD after talks with two smaller parties collapsed last month. Exploratory talks are due to begin on Jan. 7 and Merkel hopes to reach a deal by the middle of next month.

Merkel has blamed Sept. 24 election losses on public concern at her 2015 decision to allow in more than 1 million refugees and now favors a tougher stance on deporting refugees accused of crimes.

Thomas Strobl, deputy leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), told the Heilbronner Stimme newspaper there could be no repeat of that wave of refugees and Germany needed to return to more “normal” numbers, below the limit of 200,000 that the CDU in October agreed with its Bavarian sister party.

“I’m not thinking of the much-discussed 200,000 per year,” Strobl said in an interview published yesterday. “The target should be the number from the year 2012 when 65,000 refugees came.”

The SPD opposes a cap on migration and efforts by conservatives to extend a suspension of family reunifications for refugees granted “subsidiary protection” rather than full asylum that is due to expire in March.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel, a top SPD member, on Friday told broadcaster ARD that his ministry would drop an appeal against a court ruling that allows the family of a 16-year-old Syrian refugee to join him in Germany.

Gabriel told the Funke newspaper group in a separate interview that Germany could not meet the needs of all those who wanted to move there and urged steps to encourage other EU members to take in more migrants.

He said it was also clear that Germany needed to deport refugees that entered illegally.