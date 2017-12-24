China’s Uighurs to return from Syria

AP, ISTANBUL, Turkey

Chinese interrogators held burning cigarettes to Ali’s face, tied him against a tree and beat him as they tried to get the Uighur farmer to say he took part in an ethnic riot that killed dozens in western China.

That winter night in 2009 in the Chinese city of Kashgar set Ali on a path that ended in northern Syria, where he picked up a Kalashnikov rifle under the black flag of jihad and dreamed of launching attacks against the Chinese rulers of his homeland.

Thousands of Uighurs, a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority from western China, have since 2013 traveled to Syria to train with the Uighur militant group Turkistan Islamic Party and fight alongside al-Qaeda, playing key roles in several battles.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops are now clashing with Uighur fighters as the six-year conflict nears its endgame.

However, the end of Syria’s war might be the beginning of China’s worst fears.

“We didn’t care how the fighting went or who Assad was,” said Ali, who would only give his first name out of a fear of reprisals against his family back home. “We just wanted to learn how to use the weapons and then go back to China.”

Uighur militants have killed hundreds in attacks in China as part of a decades-long insurgency that targeted symbols of Chinese authority and, in recent years, civilians.

China is also a victim of terror, its officials say, and Uighur men are influenced by global jihadi ideology. Muslims in the Uighur homeland of Xinjiang, as one Chinese official said in August, “are the happiest in the world.”

However, rare and extensive Associated Press interviews with nine Uighurs who had left China to train and fight in Syria showed that Uighurs do not neatly fit the profile of fighters answering the call of jihad.

There was a police trainer who journeyed thousands of kilometers with his wife and children to Syria, a war zone. A farmer who balked at fundamentalist Islam even though he charged into battle alongside al-Qaeda. A shopkeeper who prayed five times a day and then at night huddled with others in a ruined Syrian neighborhood to study Zionist history.

And there was Ali, a short, soft-spoken 30-year-old with a primary school education who knew little of the world beyond his 14 hectare farm when he left China.

For Uighurs like Ali, China had become unlivable since the government launched an expansive security crackdown in Xinjiang after the 2009 ethnic riots in Urumqi, the regional capital, that killed nearly 200 people.

As the repression mounted, more than 10,000 Uighurs fled China, Uighur exiles say.

Ali paid human smugglers to get him to Turkey, then followed his brother to Syria, where he said they could learn weapons training and return to China.

“We’ll avenge our relatives being tortured in Chinese jail,” his brother said.

They spent two-and-a-half years in Syria.

Uighur advocates and Syrian and Chinese officials estimate that at least 5,000 Uighurs have gone to Syria to fight — although many have since left. Among those, several hundred joined the Islamic State group, according to former fighters and Syrian officials.

When the Uighurs arrived in Jisr al-Shughour, a strategic Syrian town on the edge of al-Assad’s stronghold of Latakia region, the men undertook three-month training sessions in the use of Soviet AKM rifles, shoulder-mounted rocket-propelled grenade launchers, physical conditioning and mapping.