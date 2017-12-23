Britain’s Johnson to hold talks with his Russian counterpart

AFP, MOSCOW

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson yesterday was due to hold talks in Moscow with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov on the first official visit by a minister from London in five years.

The visit could signal an improvement in relations after years of antagonism. It comes after Johnson in April canceled a planned trip at the last minute over Russia’s support for the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Britain’s outspoken foreign secretary himself said he holds out little hope that ties with Moscow could undergo a full-blown transformation.

In an interview with Polish news agency PAP ahead of his visit, Johnson said he was “no cold warrior,” but he did “not believe for a second that relations with Russia can be reset.”

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said the diplomatic chiefs planned to “look for ways to normalize and activate the bilateral relationship.”

“Unfortunately, cutting short bilateral dialogue with Russia was London’s choice,” Zakharova said, adding that this was “completely unfounded.”

Zakharova called the visit “long-awaited.”

Relations between London and Moscow soured after Britain sought to prosecute suspects in the killing of Kremlin critic and former spy Alexander Litvinenko, murdered by radiation poisoning in London in 2006.

Britain has also been a fervent supporter of Western sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine conflict and the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The relationship suffered further blows after Russia’s intervention in the Syria conflict on the side of the Damascus regime in September 2015.

Johnson, who in his capacity as mayor of London called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “ruthless and manipulative tyrant” in 2015, is expected to make Syria a key focus of the talks with Lavrov.

Johnson told the PAP agency that Britain and Russia still “have huge differences on Syria.”

Concerns are also running high over the Kremlin’s use of misinformation on social media to cause political destabilization around the continent and to draw former Soviet states back into its embrace.

In a major foreign policy speech last month, British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of “weaponing information” and “threatening the international world order on which we all depend.”

“I have a very simple message for Russia. We know what you are doing and you will not succeed,” May said, a phrase that was greeted with mockery in Moscow.