Peruvian president evades impeachment

AP, LIMA

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in a vote on Thursday defied ardent calls by opposition lawmakers demanding his impeachment over ties to the Brazilian construction giant implicated in Latin America’s biggest corruption scandal that his proponents hailed as a triumph for the nation’s democracy.

Legislators came eight votes short of impeaching the president following an impassioned debate in Congress in which the 79-year-old former Wall Street banker himself delivered a forceful defense.

Applause erupted inside Congress, and his supporters cheered and waved Peruvian flags outside as it became clear Kuczynski would remain president.

“Tomorrow, a new chapter in our history begins: the reconciliation and reconstruction of our country,” Kuczynski tweeted afterward.

The impeachment effort against the embattled Peruvian president was the latest chapter in the Odebrecht bribery scandal that has ended the careers of some of Latin America’s most prominent politicians.

The company last year admitted in a US Department of Justice agreement to paying nearly US$800 million in kickbacks to politicians, their campaigns and political parties to secure lucrative public works contracts.

Former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas has been sentenced to six years in prison for orchestrating an Odebrecht bribery scheme.

In Peru, two former presidents stand accused of accepting money from Odebrecht. One is behind bars and the other in the US seeking to avoid extradition.

Kuczynski came under fire after an opposition-led investigative committee revealed documents last week showing Odebrecht made US$782,000 in payments to his private consulting firm more than a decade ago.

During his 30-minute testimony on Thursday, Kuczynski showed the contracts in question on an overhead screen, pointing out that none contained his signature.

He said he had no knowledge of the payments and that he never favored any company while in office.

He characterized the transactions as part of a legal contract between two private companies and said his opponents were trying to force him from power without due process.

“I am here to look you in the eye, and tell you that I am not corrupt and I have not lied,” he said.