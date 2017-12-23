Short-term funding bill passed in US

AFP, WASHINGTON

The Republican-controlled US Congress on Thursday passed a short-term funding bill to keep the federal government running for four more weeks, averting a looming shutdown.

Members of the House of Representatives voted 231-188 for the bill and the US Senate followed with a 66 to 32 vote.

The temporary funding extension — which lasts until Jan. 19 — gives more time to lawmakers from both parties to reach an agreement on funding for the remainder of this fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30.

Opposition Democrats had the numbers to block the Republican bill in the US Senate, theoretically giving them the ability to leverage concessions.

Some Democratic senators opposed the measure because it did not address the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who entered the US illegally as children — known as “Dreamers” — whose status has been thrown into doubt by US President Donald Trump, but the fact that the Senate majority leader has agreed to put a bill on the status of those immigrants on the floor next month could have encouraged Democrats not to stand in the way of the funding measure.

In the House, some Republicans had threatened to vote “no” on the temporary funding bill because it does not fund the US Department of Defense for the entire year.

Earlier in the day, Trump accused Democrats of trying to block the bill in order to close down the federal government — something that did not occur.

While a government shutdown has been averted, there has been no grand compromise on some of the most contentious issues facing the nation, such as immigration and healthcare.

Democrats and some Republicans favor giving “Dreamers” legal status, but most Republicans, along with the White House, want the minority party to accept tougher border security measures in exchange for extending that protection.

Lawmakers are also discussing bills to stabilize the healthcare markets created under former US president Barack Obama’s “Obamacare” reforms, which have come under attack from the Trump administration and the Republican majority.