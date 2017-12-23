UN votes on more N Korea sanctions

AP, UNITED NATIONS

The UN Security Council was to meet yesterday to vote on whether to impose new sanctions on North Korea, including sharply cutting limits on its imports of refined oil, forcing all North Koreans working overseas to return home within 12 months and cracking down on the country’s shipping.

The draft resolution circulated to all 15 council members on Thursday would not go as far as the toughest-ever sanctions that have been sought by US President Donald Trump’s administration, such as prohibiting all oil imports and freezing international assets of North Korea’s government and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The resolution would cap North Korea’s crude oil imports at 4 million barrels each year and limit its imports of refined oil products, including diesel and kerosene, to 500,000 barrels each year. That would be a nearly 90 percent cut in imported fuels that are key to North Korea’s economy.

The draft, obtained by The Associated Press, would prohibit the export of food products, machinery, electrical equipment, earth and stones, wood and vessels from North Korea. And it would also ban all countries from exporting industrial equipment, machinery, transportation vehicles and industrial metals to the country.

The proposed sanctions are the council’s response to North Korea’s test on Nov. 29 of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile yet, which the North Korean government said is capable of hitting anywhere on the US mainland.

It was North Korea’s 20th launch of a ballistic missile this year and added to fears that the North might soon have a nuclear arsenal that can viably target the US mainland.

The US drafted the resolution and reportedly negotiated it with China before circulating the final text to the rest of the council.

The last sanctions were adopted on Sept. 11 in response to North Korea’s sixth and strongest nuclear test explosion eight days earlier.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that the US administration believed the new sanctions imposed at that time combined with previous measures would ban more than 90 percent of North Korea’s exports reported last year.

The existing sanctions prohibited North Korea from importing all natural gas liquids and condensates. They also banned all textile exports and prohibited any country from authorizing new work permits for North Korean workers — two key sources of hard currency for the northeast Asian nation.

The US Mission to the UN said then that a cut-off on new work permits would eventually cost North Korea about US$500 million each year once work permits expire.

The US estimated that about 93,000 North Koreans are working abroad, a US official said.

The resolution to be voted on this morning would ban North Koreans from working abroad and expresses concern that the foreign earnings from these workers are being used to support the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The resolution would require all countries to send North Korean workers and safety monitors home within 12 months.

The draft resolution “notes with great concern” that North Korea is illegally exporting coal and other prohibited items “through deceptive maritime practices and obtaining petroleum illegally through ship-to-ship transfers.”

The proposed resolution would authorize UN member states to seize, inspect and impound any ship in their ports or territorial waters suspected of being involved in these illegal activities. It would also order all countries to prohibit companies from providing insurance or reinsurance to North Korean-affiliated vessels.