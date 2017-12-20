Agencies

UNITED STATES

Chin to run for Congress

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, who has been fighting President Donald Trump’s travel ban and other policies over the past year, has announced he will run for Congress. Chin, a Democrat, seeks to replace Hawaii Representative Colleen Hanabusa, who is running for governor. Hanabusa is also a Democrat. Chin made the announcement on Monday, saying that the past year of legal battles over White House actions sparked him to run for the House of Representatives seat. Chin has been a vocal opponent to decisions by Trump’s administration. Before Trump was sworn in, Chin and five other attorneys general asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions for attorney general.

UNITED STATES

Trump’s pick withdraws

US President Donald Trump’s judicial nominee, whose inability to answer basic legal questions at his confirmation hearing brought him widespread ridicule, has withdrawn, a White House official said on Monday. Matthew Peterson, nominated by Trump to the District Court for the District of Columbia, became an Internet sensation after the video of his confirmation hearing — during which Peterson was unable to define basic legal terms — was posted online. A White House official said Peterson withdrew from consideration and Trump accepted the withdrawal.

TURKEY

German journalist freed

A court on Monday ordered German journalist Mesale Tolu and five codefendants released from prison pending the outcome of their trial on terror-related charges. Tolu, 33, a German citizen with Turkish roots, is charged with engaging in terrorist propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group — the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party. She has denied the accusations. The court in Istanbul said Tolu could go free, but it barred her from leaving the country. Prosecutors considered her attendance at the funerals of several members of the party as evidence of her membership in the outlawed group.

LEBANON

Uber driver arrested

An Uber driver has been arrested in the killing of a woman who worked at the British embassy in Beirut. The driver confessed to murdering 30-year-old Rebecca Dykes, whose body was found on a highway outside the capital on Saturday, according to the official National News agency. Uber confirmed the suspect was registered to drive for the company. “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victim and her family,” Uber said in a statement. “We are working with authorities to assist their investigation in any way we can.”

UNITED STATES

Streep denies knowledge

Meryl Streep has said she did not know Harvey Weinstein was allegedly harassing and assaulting women when they worked together. Streep on Monday in a statement said that Weinstein “needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know.” The Oscar winner said her association with him brought him credibility, which she said he used “to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.” Streep said she composed the statement in response to a since-deleted tweet from Rose McGowan, who called out Streep for working with Weinstein.

SYRIA

France terror sponsor: Assad

President Bashar al-Assad yesterday accused France of supporting bloodshed in his country, making it unfit to talk about a peace settlement. “France spearheaded support for terrorism and their hands are soaked in Syrian blood from the first days and we do not see they have changed their stance fundamentally,” al-Assad was quoted in state media as telling reporters after meeting a Russian delegation on Monday. “Those who support terrorism have no right to talk about peace,” he added. France on Friday accused Syria of doing nothing to reach a peace agreement after almost seven years of war and said it was committing mass crimes in the Eastern Ghouta region, where 400,000 people are besieged by government forces. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said Paris would push for peace talks involving all parties in the six-year-old Syrian conflict, including al-Assad, promising “initiatives” early next year.