Thousands flee as storm heads for Philippines

AFP, MANILA

Tens of thousands were driven from their homes by floods and three fishers were missing yesterday as Tropical Storm Kai-Tak barreled toward the eastern Philippines, officials said.

Kai-Tak, packing gusts of up to 100kph, was poised to smash into the north of the nation’s third-largest island of Samar overnight yesterday before slicing across the central Philippines, the state weather service said.

More than 38,000 people have moved to evacuation camps after days of heavy rain unleashed by the approaching cyclone caused floods and landslides on Samar and nearby Leyte Island, local officials said.

These islands, with a combined population of about 4.5 million, had four years ago borne the brunt of Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,350 people dead or missing.

Ferry services on the two islands remained suspended due to turbulent seas, while three fishers were also missing, despite government warnings against sailing, the region’s office of civil defense said.

A baby girl and a woman were also injured in landslides near Tacloban, Leyte’s largest city, it said in a report.

The state weather service said more heavy rain was expected in the eastern Philippines in the coming hours, warning of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in the uplands.

About 20 typhoons or weaker storms either make landfall in the Philippines or reach its waters each year, bringing annual misery and helping to keep millions in perennial poverty.