Mnangagwa set to boost power

AFP, HARARE

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday expected to use a conference of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) to consolidate his grip on power after former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s shock ouster last month.

Mnangagwa took office after the military forced Mugabe to resign, ending a 37-year reign marked by brutal repression and economic collapse.

The new president was to address a one-day extraordinary congress in Harare, where he was expected to be confirmed as the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s general elections.

The military stepped in to clear Mnangagwa’s route to the presidency after a long-running struggle with supporters of Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who had emerged as Mugabe’s chosen successor.

“The purpose is to consolidate President Mnangagwa’s position within the party and to ensure that [Grace’s supporters] are put firmly in their place,” lawyer and opposition politician David Coltart said. “Many people see this administration as a thin veneer over a military junta and the question is whether the veneer is going to get thinner.”

Mnangagwa, 75, has appointed military officials to key government positions, and has pledged to revive the shattered economy by boosting farm production and luring foreign investment.

He is expected to soon appoint his two deputy presidents.

“The president will use his discretion whether to appoint his deputies at the congress or not,” party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said.

“We have a new dispensation and naturally the main item on the agenda is that the new president is going to be endorsed as president of the party and as our presidential candidate for the 2018 elections,” he added.

The nationwide ballot, which will vote in both the president and lawmakers, is expected to take place before August next year.

ZANU-PF has been riven by division for years over Mugabe’s succession. The 93-year-old leader had been widely expected to rule until his death.

Mnangagwa is referred to as “The Crocodile” for his ruthlessness, while Grace’s younger supporters were known as the “G40” [Generation-40] group.

“The congress signifies his triumph over G40,” Masvingo State University political scientist Takavafira Zhou said. “It’s a show of force and we will also see more people with a military background within the ZANU-PF structures.”

Speaking ahead of the conference, Mnangagwa vowed to create much-needed employment and to tackle graft, as well as calling for remaining international sanctions to be lifted.

“The corrupt tendencies that had in the recent past gripped our nation will not and cannot be allowed to continue,” he said on Thursday. “We cannot afford divisions which... dissipate our collective energies in wasteful intra-party conflicts.”

Mugabe and Grace, 52, have not been seen in public since his resignation was announced on Nov. 21 to lawmakers who had convened to impeach him.

The former president this week flew to Singapore for a routine medical check-up, government spokesman George Charamba said.

Charamba said that the new government was keen to show respect to Mugabe.

“There is no quest to humiliate or ostracize him,” Charamba said. “His legacy comes out shining.”

Mnangagwa was formerly one of Mugabe’s closest allies and is a long-time ZANU-PF loyalist with a reputation as a hardliner.