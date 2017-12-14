US ready to talk to N Korea: Tillerson

The Guardian, WASHINGTON

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Washington is ready to begin exploratory talks with Pyongyang “without preconditions,” but only after a “period of quiet” without new nuclear or missile tests.

Tillerson’s remarks appeared to mark a shift in state department policy, which had previously required North Korea to show it was “serious” about giving up its nuclear arsenal before contacts could start.

Moreover, the language was a long way from repeated comments by US President Donald Trump that such contacts are a “waste of time.”

The US had been talking to China about what each nation would do in the event of a conflict or regime collapse in North Korea, Tillerson said, adding that the Trump administration had given Beijing assurances that US troops would pull back to the 38th parallel, which divides North and South Korea, and that the only US concern would be to secure the regime’s nuclear weapons.

Earlier this week it emerged that China is building a network of refugee camps along its 1,416km border with North Korea, in preparation for a potential exodus that could be unleashed by conflict or the collapse of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, Tillerson made it explicit that the message to Pyongyang had changed and that the North Korean regime did not have to commit to full disarmament before direct diplomacy could take off.

“We are ready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk. We are ready to have the first meeting without preconditions. Let’s just meet,” Tillerson said. “And then we can begin to lay out a roadmap.”

“It’s not realistic to say we are only going to talk if you come to the table ready to give up your program. They have too much invested in it,” he said.

“Let’s just meet and let’s talk about the weather,” he added. “If you want ... and talk about whether it’s going to be a square table or a round table if that’s what you’re excited about.”

However, he laid down one condition, saying there should be a “period of quiet” in which such preliminary talks could take place.

“It’s going to be tough to talk if in the middle of our talks you decide to test another device,” he said. “We need a period of quiet.”

Tillerson’s comments came as Kim vowed to make North Korea the “world’s strongest nuclear power.”

Kim told workers behind the recent test of a new missile that the nation “will victoriously advance and leap as the strongest nuclear power and military power in the world” at a ceremony on Tuesday, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Washington-based Arms Control Association head Daryl Kimball said that the US would have to carry out confidence-building measures for meaningful talks to start.

“Secretary Tillerson’s proposal for direct talks with North Korea without preconditions is overdue and welcome,” Kimball said. “However, in order to get to such talks going, the US side as well as North Korea must demonstrate more restraint. For North Korea, that means a halt to all nuclear and ballistic missile tests, and for the United States, refraining from military maneuvers and overflights that appear to be practice runs for an attack on the North.”

“If such restraint is not forthcoming, we can expect a further escalation of tensions and a growing risk of a catastrophic war,” he said.