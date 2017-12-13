Agencies

JAPAN

N Koreans to be deported

Six of 10 North Korean “fishers” rescued from a tiny wooden boat drifting off Hokkaido are to be deported, immigration official Koichi Tanaka said yesterday. Three of the crew have been arrested on suspicion of theft after they reportedly admitted to “taking out” electronic products from a remote Japanese island where they landed briefly to take refuge. They are suspected of stealing a variety of items — including fridges, televisions and even a door knob. One of the men is still in hospital, reportedly suffering from a stomach illness, Tanaka said. Experts say some North Korean fishermen are traveling far out to sea to satisfy government mandates for bigger catches, but their old and poorly equipped vessels are prone to mechanical and other problems. Some experts have said that once they are deported, they might be executed out of fear they must have been turned into Japanese spies.

UNITED STATES

Transgender ban ineffective

Transgender people will be able to join the US military as of Jan. 1, a federal judge ruled on Monday, denying a request by President Donald Trump’s administration to enforce his ban on transgender troops while the government appeals an order blocking it. Washington District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly refused to lift part of her Oct. 30 order stopping the ban from taking effect until the case is resolved, because it likely violates the constitution’s guarantees of due process and equal protection. Several transgender service members filed a lawsuit after Trump announced in July he would ban transgender people from the military, citing concern over military focus and medical costs.

SINGAPORE

Dog circus canceled

A circus show starring performing dogs has been canceled after an online outcry, with a lawmaker on Monday welcoming the decision to axe the “outdated” form of entertainment. The event was scheduled for February to coincide with the start of the year of the dog, and a poster advertising it showed poodles with dyed pink fur clapping their paws and doing handstands. However, the show, reportedly from China and set to include acrobatics and clown acts, came under fire online and a petition was started on Change.org that quickly garnered more than 7,000 signatures. As anger mounted, the company selling tickets for the event, Sistic, announced that it would not go ahead.

JAPAN

US defector to N Korea dies

A US soldier who deserted to North Korea more than half a century ago, but who was eventually allowed to leave, has died in Japan aged 77. One of the Cold War’s strangest dramas began in 1965 when Charles Robert Jenkins disappeared one January night while on patrol near the demilitarized zone. At an emotional court martial in Japan in 2004, Jenkins said he deserted to avoid hazardous duty in South Korea and escape combat in Vietnam. While in North Korea, where he taught English to soldiers and portrayed an evil US spy in a propaganda film, Jenkins met and married Hitomi Soga, a Japanese woman who had been kidnapped by North Korea to help train spies. Soga was allowed to return to Japan in 2002 and Jenkins followed with their two daughters in 2004. After serving a token 30-day sentence for desertion, Jenkins in 2004 moved with his family to Sado, Japan, where he worked in a gift shop and wrote a book about his experiences in North Korea.