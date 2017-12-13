US House women call for probe of Trump accusations

Reuters, WASHINGTON

More than 50 female Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Monday called for a congressional investigation into allegations by various women of sexual misconduct against US President Donald Trump, who has denied the accusations.

“We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr Trump,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter, although a formal inquiry was unlikely to result, as Republicans control the agenda.

The letter, spearheaded by the Democratic women’s working group, was signed by 56 lawmakers and followed a call earlier that day by three women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct for a congressional investigation into his behavior.

The lawmakers’ request for a probe was sent to leaders of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the main investigative committee in the House.

Over the past two years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them in the years before he entered politics. The letter said there were at least 17 accusers and listed names.

“The president’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter said. “The president should be allowed to present evidence in his own defense.”

The letter was addressed to oversight panel Chairman Trey Gowdy, a Republican, and top Democrat Elijah Cummings.

Trump and White House officials have denied the sexual misconduct allegations, some of which date back to the 1980s.

“These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year’s campaign, and the American people voiced their judgement by delivering a decisive victory,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement.