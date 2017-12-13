In food waste fight, Brits turn old bread into beer

AFP, DRIFFIELD, England

At a brewery nestled in rolling farmland in northern England, beer making begins with dropping dozens of unwanted loaf ends, thrown away by a sandwich factory, into a large stainless steel tank.

Add water, hops and yeast, and out comes the unmistakable golden beverage popular the world over.

“We’re essentially substituting part of the malt for bread,” said Alex Balchin, head of the Wold Top Brewery near Driffield in Yorkshire, of the brew that has no discernible bread-like taste.

The brewery uses some of the tonnes of discarded uneaten bread in Britain to produce beer in support of an initiative fighting food waste — and the idea is being exported around the world.

Behind the concept of Toast Ale is Tristram Stuart, who set up Feedback, an anti-food waste organization.

He began producing the beverage last year, drawing inspiration from a small Belgian microbrewery — Brussels Beer Project — that in 2015 started making a beer from leftover bread, called Babylone.

“They explained to me that the ancient Babylonians actually invented beer to preserve bread and other grains that otherwise would be wasted,” Stuart said. “That was the original purpose of the drink.”

Stuart’s research has found that “industrial quantities” of bread are being wasted globally, while the global craft beer brewing movement has continued to flourish.

The profits, after partner brewers have claimed their production expenses, are donated to Feedback, while any grains left after brewing are recycled to feed livestock.

His first Toast Ale was produced on the TV show of British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, who declared it “bloomin’ lovely.”

Now the concept comes in lager or pale ale varieties, while some partner breweries have come up with their own versions, such as Bread Pudding.

In Britain, 9.8 tonnes of bread have already been used to produce more than 300,000 beers, sold for between ￡2.5 and ￡3 (US$3.34 and US$4) each, a similar price to other craft beers.

About 44 percent of the bread produced in Britain ends up in the garbage, making it the most wasted food item.

“It is deeply depressing if you look at what is going on globally, but the solution of this problem turns [out] to be delicious,” Stuart said.

His business has grown fast, with Toast Ale being brewed in New York, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Cape Town.

His recipe for turning bread into beer has also been posted online so anyone can learn how to brew it and make their own contribution to reducing food waste.

“That’s now been downloaded 16,000 times, it really is being used by a lot of people,” Stuart said.