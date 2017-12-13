France names climate grant winners

AP, PARIS

Eighteen climate scientists from the US and elsewhere on Monday hit the jackpot as French President Emmanuel Macron awarded them millions of euros in grants to relocate to France for the rest of US President Donald Trump’s term.

The “Make Our Planet Great Again” grants are part of Macron’s efforts to counter Trump on the climate change front.

Macron announced a contest for the projects in June, hours after Trump declared he would withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord.

More than 5,000 people from about 100 nations expressed interest in the grants, while a majority of the applicants — and 13 of the 18 winners — are US-based researchers.

Macron’s appeal “gave me such a psychological boost, to have that kind of support, to have the head of state saying I value what you do,” winner Camille Parmesan of the University of Texas at Austin said.

She is to be working at an experimental ecology station in the Pyrenees on how climate change is affecting wildlife.

In an interview, Parmesan described funding challenges for climate science in the US and a feeling that “you are having to hide what you do.”

The research of the winning recipients focuses on pollution, hurricanes and clouds. A new round of the competition is to be launched next year, alongside Germany. About 50 projects will be chosen overall and funded with 60 million euros (US$70.7 million) from the government and French research institutes.

Candidates need to be known for working on climate issues, have completed a thesis and propose a project that would take three to five years.

Some French researchers have said that Macron is showering money on foreign scientists at a time when they have been pleading for more support for domestic higher education.

Macron unveiled the first winners at a start-up incubator in Paris called Station F, where Microsoft and smaller tech companies announced projects to finance activities aimed at reducing emissions.

The event was a prelude to a bigger climate summit that started yesterday, aimed at giving new impetus to the Paris accord and finding funding to help governments and businesses meet their goals.

More than 50 world leaders are expected in Paris for the One Planet Summit, cohosted by the UN and the World Bank. Trump was not invited.

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger also attended to take a spin on an electric bike and call attention to health problems caused by pollution.

Meanwhile, the heads of several of the world’s space agencies have proposed the creation of a climate observatory to pool acquired data and share it with scientists around the globe, according to a declaration adopted on Monday in Paris.

The space agencies’ chiefs met to discuss climate monitoring from space, including such areas as greenhouse gases, water resource management and the use of satellites during natural disasters.

“Satellites are vital tools for studying and gaining new insights into climate change in order to mitigate its effects and help societies devise coping strategies,” France’s National Centre for Space Studies, which hosted the talks, said in a statement.

More than half of the 50 essential climate variables could be measured only from space, it added.

“The Paris declaration we have just adopted proposes to set up a Space Climate Observatory that will act as a hub between space agencies and the international scientific community,” center president Jean-Yves Le Gall said after the meeting.