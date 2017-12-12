Agencies

CHINA

Prosecutors investigate Sun

The country’s top prosecutors yesterday said they have opened a criminal investigation into the former Chinese Communist Party chief of Chongqing, who was expelled from the party earlier this year following corruption allegations. Sun Zhengcai (孫政才), who was once tipped to become a member of the party’s top leadership, has had a precipitous fall from grace since he was suddenly removed from office this summer. He is to be investigated for “accepting bribes,” according to a brief statement on the Web site of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. The decision follows Sun’s expulsion from the party in September after an investigation by its disciplinary body found the politician had abused his position by taking bribes and trading power for sex.

UNITED STATES

Haley sides with accusers

Women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct “should be heard,” Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Sunday, in an apparent divergence from the White House line. Trump — who was infamously caught on tape boasting about groping women — has faced more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct, which he and the White House have rejected. “Women who accuse anyone should be heard. They should be heard and they should be dealt with,” Haley said on CBS’ Face the Nation when asked how Trump’s accusers should be assessed.

INDIA

French journalist arrested

Police arrested a freelance French journalist in Kashmir for violating visa regulations after he was found filming for a documentary without permission, the city police chief said. Comiti Paul Edward was arrested late on Sunday in the Kothibagh area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Ismael Parray told reporters. Edward holds an Indian business visa valid until December next year, but the visa does not permit him to make a documentary on political or security related issues, the officer said. Edward was shooting a documentary on Kashmir and had met separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, pellet gun victims and captured stone-pelting incidents in Srinagar, said a senior police official, who did not wish to be named.

HONDURAS

President leads vote recount

President Juan Orlando Hernandez maintained his lead in disputed election results after a partial recount, the head of the electoral tribunal said on Sunday. An official winner of the Nov. 26 election has still not been announced, and the small Central American nation of 10 million has been mired in uncertainty since the vote. “The result is consistent” with that which previously put Hernandez ahead by 1.6 percent, tribunal president David Matamoros said following the recount of 4,753 ballot boxes.

INDONESIA

Millions being vaccinated

Millions of children are being vaccinated this week as the country responds to a widespread diphtheria outbreak that has killed dozens, officials said yesterday. About 8 million children and teenagers across the Southeast Asian nation are to receive the shot to prevent further spread of the disease, which is caused by a bacterial infection. It can lead to breathing difficulties, heart failure, paralysis and even death if left untreated. Widespread incidents of the communicable disease are relatively rare in the country