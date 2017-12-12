Venezuela bars opposition from presidential race

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday announced that leading opposition parties would be barred from taking part in next year’s presidential vote after they boycotted mayoral polls, in a move set to further consolidate his grip on power.

That includes the groups of key figures who have led street protests against his rule, such as Henrique Capriles, Leopoldo Lopez and others, Maduro told reporters after casting his vote in the municipal polls.

“That’s what the National Constituent Assembly set out,” he said, referring to a controversial Maduro-allied special powers legislature, whose legitimacy has been questioned by many in the international community.

“If they don’t want elections, what are they doing? What’s the alternative? [Civil] war?” Maduro said, visibly angry.

While municipal elections were under way across the country, Maduro clearly had his mind on next year’s presidential race, in which he plans to seek re-election, despite an approval rating of about 30 percent.

Meanwhile, crisis-weary voters appeared to be staying away in droves from mayoral elections that the opposition was already boycotting.

Maduro said his party won more than 300 of Venezuela’s 355 mayoral races.

The president said that 9.3 million people voted, which he called a record for a municipal vote.

In terms of politics, the local election stakes might seem low, but a failure in municipal votes could be seen by many as a sign the government had lost the support of the massive lower-income base it relies on to stay in power and in charge of the state-led economy.

Electoral board member Luis Emilio Rondon said there were some irregularities involving pro-government candidates who are running some polling stations.

Voting “cannot be restricted, obligatory or supervised by people with political interests” therein, Rondon told reporters.

He also said he had received reports that in some polling stations run by the ruling socialist party, officials were making sure that those who have a special social benefits card get out to cast their votes.

He said some of these voters’ Fatherland Card, an electronic card that helps them get scarce food and medicine, were being scanned.

“There has been some confusion on voters’ part about whether they have to go to the polls with their regular ID card and the Fatherland Card. This is not needed to vote. You only need your regular national ID,” he said.

These are the last elections before presidential voting scheduled for late next year.

Some analysts said it would be moved up to the early months of next year.

The lack of a serious challenge on Sunday to Maduro-aligned candidates led to skepticism in the main cities of Caracas, Maracaibo and San Cristobal.

Maduro’s ruling socialist party was aided by the refusal of the three main parties in the opposition coalition Democratic Union Roundtable to participate, although smaller parties decided to contest the election.

The balloting station where the president himself voted, in a poor area of Caracas called Catia, also looked deserted, a reporter said.