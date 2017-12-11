Agencies

COLOMBIA

‘Popeye’ to be rearrested

Authorities are seeking to rearrest a former hit man for late drug lord Pablo Escobar for violating his parole after he was caught partying with a major trafficker wanted by the US, prosecutors said on Saturday. Jhon Jairo Velasquez, known by his nickname “Popeye,” was paroled in 2014 after confessing to hundreds of murders and spending 22 years in jail for plotting the murder of an ex-presidential candidate. Since being released, Velasquez has gained notoriety as an author and YouTube celebrity who delivers angry diatribes against leftist rebels, corrupt politicians and Venezuela’s socialist government.

UNITED STATES

Charlie Sheen sues tabloid

Actor Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer, saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging that he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim. In papers filed on Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid’s allegations “ridiculous” and “disgusting.” The Enquirer’s Nov. 8 edition includes a quote from actor Dominick Brascia, saying that Sheen had assaulted Haim when he was in his mid-teens and Sheen was about 20. Sheen and Haim, who died in 2010, both appeared in the 1986 release Lucas. Brascia told the Enquirer that the assault came during the film’s production. Sheen is seeking unspecified damages. The Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc, said in a statement on Saturday that it looked “forward to litigating” the case and welcomed the chance to expose Sheen’s “depravities.”

GREECE

Refugees to be sent back

The government has persuaded Turkey to accept refugee returns from the mainland to reduce critical overcrowding in its refugee camps, a report said on Saturday. The Kathimerini daily said the agreement came during a strained two-day state visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last week, during which he angered his hosts with talk of revising borders and complaints about Greece’s treatment of its Muslim minority. The deal is in addition to Turkey’s existing agreement to take back refugees from Aegean island camps, under the terms of an EU-Turkey pact. A Greek government source on Friday said Athens and Ankara had agreed “new measures of cooperation toward decongesting the islands, under the terms of the EU-Turkey pact.”

MEXICO

Anaya to lead alliance

The head of the conservative National Action Party on Saturday presented his resignation, positioning himself to run for president as the candidate of a left-right coalition in an increasingly crowded field. Ricardo Anaya is poised to become the standard-bearer of the Forward for Mexico coalition comprising the National Action, Democratic Revolution and Citizens’ Movement parties, which formally registered their alliance on Friday night.

INDIA

Trooper kills four soldiers

A paramilitary soldier has killed four of his comrades and injured another inside a camp, an official said yesterday. The trooper turned his gun on his fellow soldiers at about 5pm in Bijapur District of Chhattisgarh State. The constable from the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force opened fire following a reported altercation. “He fired on four of his ... colleagues, who died on the spot. Another one, an ASI [assistant sub-inspector], was injured in the incident,” a Bijapur administrative official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.