FEATURE: Egypt revives dream of new capital city in the desert

AFP, CAIRO

In Egypt’s eastern desert, roads are being carved across vast expanses of sand where the government is building a new administrative capital, a long-cherished project that has failed in the past.

The city is to be complete with luxury hotels, upscale residential districts, a modern airport and a 345m tower, touted as Africa’s tallest.

The work is being carried out about 45km east of Cairo, between roads connecting the metropolis to the canal city of Suez and the Red Sea resort town of Ain Sokhna.

Workers are building a district to house a new presidential palace, parliament, 32 ministries and foreign embassies.

“I work more than 12 hours a day on this useless construction site,” said one worker, a scarf wrapped around his head to protect him from the sun.

“You want to be on TV? No? Then get back to work,” yelled his supervisor.

The project, seen as expensive and not a priority for Egyptians, has been hard to sell, especially given past failures.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in 2015 announced the project to build a new capital, expected to cost about US$45 billion and to be completed by 2022, according to the authorities.

The cost has angered many in a country with a crisis-hit economy.

The first phase of construction was officially launched in October, with the new capital aiming to expand to 170km2 and house more than 6 million people.

For the authorities, the project is a necessity due to Cairo’s gradual decay and congestion.

With its 18 million inhabitants and constant traffic gridlock, Greater Cairo is expected to see its population bulge to 40 million by 2050, according to official figures.

“We have a dream,” said Khaled el-Husseiny, who was contracted by the authorities to present the project to journalists.

Egypt aspires to have a capital in the gleaming image of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates, he said.

The Egyptian Ministry of Defense and Military Production and the Egyptian Ministry of Housing manage the project, including its funding, el-Husseiny told reporters.

To carry it out, the government is focusing on key Egyptian private companies.

Orascom Construction, owned by the billionaire Sawiris family, is responsible for many of the sites.

Real-estate tycoon Hisham Talaat Moustafa, who al-Sisi pardoned in June after he was jailed for the murder of a Lebanese pop diva in Dubai almost a decade ago, is also involved.

Moustafa, who was an associate of ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, has bought 2km2 for himself in the new capital.

However, amid hesitation from foreign investors, only a few Gulf companies and a Chinese partner have expressed interest in the project.

“We are very optimistic about the participation of Chinese companies in the new capital,” the Chinese embassy’s Commercial Affairs Minister Councilor Han Bing (?兵) said.

The China State Construction Engineering Corp (中國建築工程總公司) in October signed a US$3 billion contract to build a large business center.

“We need the Egyptian partner to promote this area to attract Egyptian and international investment,” Han said, stressing the need for political stability and a secure environment for foreign investors.

Among about 30 new cities launched in Egypt since the 1960s, with white and gray walls and brick roofs, inspired by suburbs in the US and the Gulf, a city called New Cairo stands between Cairo and the new capital’s location.