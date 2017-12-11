UK’s Johnson in Iran to push for Briton’s release

AFP, TEHRAN

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Saturday visited Iran to press for the release of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe amid accusations at home that one of his gaffes has seriously harmed her case.

Johnson held two hours of “frank” talks with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, which also touched on the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, the future of which has been thrown into doubt by US President Donald Trump.

“They both spoke frankly about the obstacles that remain in the relationship, including the [UK] foreign secretary’s concerns about the consular cases of British-Iranian nationals,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran airport in April last year after visiting relatives.

She was given five years in prison over her alleged role in mass protests in 2009, which she denies, and was yesterday to face additional charges in court of “spreading propaganda.”

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who had lobbied to join Johnson on the visit, has said that his wife has been used as a pawn in Iran’s efforts to extract about ￡450 million (US$600 million) owed to Iran since before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The case has become highly politicized, especially after a “slip of the tongue” by Johnson last month when he said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been training journalists in Iran, which has been used by the Iranian authorities to help justify the new charges.

Johnson also met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, who said Britain needed to do more to open trade and banking ties with Iran.

“Since the JCPOA [nuclear deal], trade and economic cooperation between the two countries have been unsatisfactory, and the facilitation of banking relations can be a start for expanding cooperation in other sectors,” Shamkhani said after the meeting, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

It is the first visit of a British foreign secretary to Iran since 2015, when the nuclear deal was signed.