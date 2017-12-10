Agencies

UNITED STATES

Octogenarian kills intruder

An 84-year-old Pennsylvania man early on Friday fatally shot a home intruder and successfully fought off another, police said. Don Lutz was jolted awake at about 1:15am by the sound of people coming into his Ellwood City home and emerged from his bedroom armed with a handgun that he said he keeps under his pillow, authorities said. One of the intruders grabbed Lutz, so he fired a shot from point blank range into the man’s chest then started to tussle with both men on the floor of his kitchen, police said. “I just fired one. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him... The other one, maybe the bullet hit him, too. I don’t know. I hope so,” Lutz told WPXI.

JAPAN

North Koreans arrested

Police yesterday arrested three North Korean crew members for suspected theft, a spokesman said, amid a fresh wave of North Korean “ghost ship” fishing vessels washing up in Japanese waters. The three were among the 10 North Korean “fishermen” spotted aboard a tiny wooden boat struggling in bad weather off the northern island of Hokkaido late last month. The arrest came after some of them reportedly admitted to “taking out” some electronic products from a remote island where they landed briefly to take refuge.

RUSSIA

Nuclear leak denied

Authorities on Friday denied that a radioactivity spike in the air over Europe this fall resulted from a nuclear fuel processing plant leak in the Ural mountains, saying their probe has found no release of radioactivity there. An inspection of the Mayak nuclear plant has proven that it was not the source of ruthenium-106, a radioactive isotope spotted in the air over Europe and Russia in late September and early last month, Vladimir Boltunov of state nuclear corporation Rosatom said. The panel that involved experts from Rosatom and other agencies failed to identify where the isotope came from, but said it could have come from a satellite that came down from its orbit and disintegrated in the atmosphere.

DR CONGO

UN peacekeepers killed

In the deadliest single attack on a UN peacekeeping mission in nearly 25 years, rebels in the country’s east on Thursday killed 15 peacekeepers and wounded more than 50 others in an assault on their base that was launched at nightfall and went on for hours. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “outrage and utter heartbreak,” and called the attack a war crime, urging the country’s authorities to swiftly investigate. The US Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs said it was “horrified.” The peacekeepers were from Tanzania.

DENMARK

Ex-royal accuses Spacey

The former husband of Norwegian King Harald’s daughter on Wednesday said that US actor Kevin Spacey groped him during the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo. Ari Behn, Norwegian Princess Martha Louise’s husband for 14 years, told Norwegian radio that Spacey, who was cohosting the event and sat next to him, suddenly said, “Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette,” before “he touched me” on the genitals. Behn said that he declined Spacey’s approach by saying: “Maybe later.” Behn, 45, married Martha Louise, fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, in 2002. They decided to split last year, but share custody over their three daughters.