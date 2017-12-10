FEATURE: The Batman fan laying down the law in Washington

AFP, WASHINGTON

This Batman mega fan calls himself “a bit of a geek,” but everyone else calls him senator — as in US Senator Patrick Leahy, a veteran Democratic lawmaker.

The 77-year-old is such a fan of the “Caped Crusader” that he has made cameo appearances in five Batman movies, including Batman Forever in 1995, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight in 2008 and most recently in Batman vs Superman last year.

At one early film shoot, he even got to meet the late Batman cocreator Bob Kane — and like any self-respecting fan, he asked him to sign some of the comic books in his collection.

“Batman doesn’t have any superpowers. He has to use his brain and his courage. That’s what always appealed to me,” Leahy told reporters.

In an interview in his office on Capitol Hill, Leahy explained how he discovered Batman’s adventures at the age of five at a library in Montpelier, in his native state of Vermont, which he represents in the US Senate.

His hero was created in 1939, just one year before Leahy was born.

Batman has been by Leahy’s side during his long political career, which began with his successful 1974 Senate run, in which he won in a three-way race.

Today, even if the tall lawmaker is slowed a bit by age, he is forever young at heart — a Batman logo adorns his agenda, visible on his desk.

Leahy said his passion for the hero of Gotham City has made him the target of some “good-natured teasing” from fellow senators over the years.

Leahy is a serious comic book fan and collector. His favorite author is Frank Miller, best known as the author of The Dark Knight Returns, a mid-1980s series portraying a gritty, middle-aged Batman in a violent future.

In 1992, managers at DC Comics, which publishes the Batman books, asked Leahy to write the foreword to a special collection of the first four Batman comic books.

The senator displays a quasi-encyclopedic knowledge of his hero’s adventures: He remembered that, contrary to popular belief, Batman used firearms to kill his enemies in the early days.

“I told them the date and gave them within a page or two where it was and where the frame was,” Leahy said. “They said: ‘Yeah, right.’ They were not going to argue and wanted to humor a senator, but they found out that I was right.”

Four years later, while in the midst of a congressional debate on banning landmines, Leahy reached out to DC Comics for support.

He asked if they could come up with an issue on the horrors of using landmines.

The result? Batman: Death of Innocents (1996), a comic book in which the Caped Crusader faces the real-world threat of children being killed by the devices in war zones.

Leahy ended up writing the preface to Death of Innocents. Later, his proposal on banning the export of landmines was approved by the US Senate.

“The day we voted on it, a copy [of the comic book] was on every senator’s desk,” Leahy said. “Some even asked me: ‘Do you have another copy of that? It’s a collector’s item.’”

Leahy’s most notable screen appearance was in The Dark Knight. In one memorable scene, he comes face to face with the Joker, as portrayed by the late Heath Ledger.

Ledger threatens the shaken Leahy with a knife at his face and then violently throws him toward a henchman.

The scene, shot more than a dozen times by the meticulous Nolan, was especially grueling for Leahy, who was knocked around several times.