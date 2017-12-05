Agencies

GERMANY

Suspected arson kills four

Police have detained a woman on suspicion of arson after a fire at an apartment block in Saarbruecken killed four people. Police yesterday said the 37-year-old was a resident of the building. The fire on Sunday in the five-story building killed four and injured at least 23. A 42-year-old man was severely injured when he jumped off the roof of the burning building. More than 100 firefighters were on the scene to rescue residents from their apartments. The fire apparently broke out on the first or second floor of the building and then quickly made its way to higher floors.

TURKEY

Tax evasion called ‘treason’

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that businesspeople who move assets abroad are committing “treason,” adding that his government should put an end to the practice. “I am aware that some businessmen are attempting to place their assets overseas. I call on the government not to authorize any such moves, because these are acts of treason,” Erdogan said in televised comments to party members. He did not name names, but his comments came two days after prosecutors ordered the seizure of assets of a gold trader testifying in a New York trial against a banker accused of violating US sanctions against Iran.

UNITED KINGDOM

Half support new EU vote

Half of Britons support a second vote on whether to leave the EU and a third said they would be worse off financially outside the bloc, an opinion poll showed. The poll, published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, showed that 34 percent rejected another referendum and 16 percent said they did not know. The newspaper said it was the first major opinion poll since last week’s media reports that Britain is preparing to pay about 50 billion euros (US$59.3 billion) to help to pave the way for talks on a future trade pact with the EU. The online poll, carried out by research firm Survation, interviewed 1,003 adults in Britain from Thursday to Friday last week.

GERMANY

Box of nails was blackmail

A suspicious package containing nails that led to a bomb scare at a Christmas market was part of a blackmailing plot against the delivery company DHL, German authorities said on Sunday. Brandenburg State Minister of the Interior Karl-Heinz Schroeter told reporters the package was part of a scheme to extort millions of euros from DHL. It was delivered on Friday to a pharmacy on the same street as the market in Potsdam and later destroyed in a controlled explosion. Schroeter said the market itself most likely was not a target. The person who sent the parcel was still at large, he said. The market was reopened on Saturday with an increased police presence.

UNITED STATES

Two stabbed over parking

A man angry about a parking dispute on Sunday stabbed two people and then drove into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City, leaving one dead and several injured, one critically, police said. The altercation started at about 4:30am outside a hookah lounge, when the driver of a sedan got out of his car and stabbed two other people, New York Police Department Assistant Chief David Barrere said. A dispute ensued with others outside the club and the man drove his car up onto the sidewalk and into a crowd of people before leaving the scene, Barrere said. It was unclear if the pedestrians were involved in the dispute. Authorities said the driver was in custody.