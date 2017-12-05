Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access’ recording is real

AP, NEW YORK

Billy Bush said it was indeed US President Donald Trump’s voice captured on a 2005 Access Hollywood tape talking about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women.

“Of course he said it,” Bush said in an op-ed published on Sunday in the New York Times.

The video shows Trump riding on an Access Hollywood bus with then-host Bush. At one point, Trump describes trying to have sex with a married woman. He also brags about women letting him kiss and grab them because he is famous.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

“Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass stand-up act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real. We now know better,” Bush said.

The recording of the conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during last year’s presidential campaign. Trump later said he never did any of the actions described on the tape and dismissed his words as “locker-room talk.”

In the waning days of the presidential election, more than a dozen women came forward to say that Trump had sexually assaulted or harassed them over the years. He denied it.

However, Bush said he believes the women and he felt the need to write the piece following reports that Trump had privately suggested that the Access Hollywood tape was not authentic.

“I can only imagine how it has reopened the wounds of the women who came forward with their stories about him and did not receive enough attention,” Bush said. “This country is currently trying to reconcile itself to years of power abuse and sexual misconduct. Its leader is wantonly poking the bear.”

Bush, who had been hired as cohost of the Today show, lost his job following the release of the tape. He said he has since gone through a lot of soul searching.

“None of us were guilty of knowingly enabling our future president, but all of us were guilty of sacrificing a bit of ourselves in the name of success,” he said.