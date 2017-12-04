Opposition wants rerun of Honduran presidential poll

AP, TEGUCIGALPA

The main opposition candidate on Saturday called for Honduras’ disputed presidential election to be held again after the nation erupted in deadly protests over the delayed vote count and the government imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his rival, television personality Salvador Nasralla, have claimed victory in the Nov. 26 vote, which the opposition says was filled with irregularities.

Clashes between protesters and troops have left at least one person — and perhaps as many as a half-dozen — dead.

“I have asked them to repeat the elections, but only those for the presidency, with the aim of resolving the crisis that Honduras is suffering,” Nasralla said.

However, he said the new election “would be under the supervision of an international electoral tribunal, not the local one, because there aren’t sufficient conditions to guarantee” the vote would be fair.

Honduras’ national police force said a 19-year-old woman was shot to on Friday at a pro-Nasralla protest by gunmen who witnesses say were police.

Kimberly Dayana Fonseca, 19, was killed by military police in the Colonia Villanueva area east of the capital, Tegucigalpa, according to her father, Carlos Fonseca.

He said that his daughter had left their house to search for an uncle who she thought was taking part in an opposition protest to warn him that authorities were about to begin a crackdown.

“We still do not know if the assailants were police officers or not, but the case is being thoroughly investigated” a police statement said.

The Coalition Against Impunity, a network of human rights organizations, said security forces had used lethal ammunition and that four other protesters are believed to have been killed across the country.

Honduras was reported calm on Saturday after the 10-day, 6pm to 6am curfew was imposed.

Hernandez held a 1.5 percentage point lead over Nasralla with 94 percent of the vote counted.

Additional reporting by AFP