Agencies

CHINA

Tianjin building fire kills 10

Ten people were killed yesterday morning in a fire that broke out in a residential building in northern Tianjin, local authorities said. Flames tore through the 38th floor of the apartment building, leaving 10 people dead and five people hospitalized with minor injuries, the city government said in a statement on social media. An unknown number of “responsible personnel” are in custody while the cause of the fire is being investigated, the statement said. A “rigorous probe” is to be conducted to find “hidden dangers” that could cause fires, it added. An area of about 300m2 was damaged, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local fire department.

CHINA

Man repaints lines on road

A man fed up with sitting in traffic during his daily bus commute came up with a brazen way of solving the problem — repainting the lines on the road. The man, identified only by his surname, Cai (蔡), was seen in surveillance footage painting his own arrows at a junction in eastern Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, to redirect the traffic as cars maneuver past him, regional newspaper Modern Express said. Police fined the 28-year-old 1,000 yuan (US$151.42) after he was spotted crouching in the middle of the busy road with a can of white paint, the newspaper said. “I take the bus to go home after work every day, passing by that place,” Cai said in what appears to be a police video obtained and published by the newspaper. “The traffic jam there is always pretty bad, but I saw there are only a few cars in the lane that turns left, so I just want to expand one driving lane by adding one straight arrow.” Authorities later ordered maintenance workers to remove Cai’s handiwork from the road, but police released him after fining him.

JAPAN

Explosion kills at least one

At least one worker was killed and 11 injured in an explosion and fire that broke out yesterday at a chemical factory just a few kilometers from Mount Fuji. Residents living within 100m of the factory were ordered to evacuate as 17 fire engines and nearly 60 firefighters battled the blaze. Plumes of thick black smoke billowed into the sky from the factory belonging to Arakawa Chemical Industries, which manufactures chemicals for the paper industry. “A 64-year-old worker, who had earlier been missing, was found dead,” Fuji fire service official Takahiro Suzuki told reporters. Eleven other workers were hurt, three seriously, he said, updating an earlier announcement that 14 people had been injured. The casualties were all male and aged in their 20s to 60s. Officials said it was not immediately clear exactly what was burning, but the factory operator denied risks of potential contamination or pollution.