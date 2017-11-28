Opposition candidate leads Honduras poll

AFP, TEGUCIGALPA

Initial results of the Honduran presidential vote released early yesterday showed opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla leading Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, after an evening that saw both men declare themselves victorious.

With 57 percent of the ballots counted, the leftist Nasralla had claimed 45.17 percent of votes to Hernandez’s 40.21 percent, according to the nation’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

The opposition has denounced the Constitutional Court’s decision to allow Hernandez to run for re-election despite a one-term limit.

Hernandez, 49, declared himself the winner before official results were announced — and his top rival did the same.

“The result is more than clear: We won this election,” he told supporters who cheered him in the capital Tegucigalpa.

Following that announcement, 64-year-old Nasralla, representing the Alliance Against the Dictatorship coalition, told supporters he was in the lead and could not be caught.

“I am the new president of Honduras,” he said.

An estimated 6 million people were eligible to cast ballots, electing not just a president, but also members of Congress, mayors and members of the Central American Parliament.

Although both candidates proclaiming themselves president has stoked fears of unrest, election observers said the vote was smooth.

“What we have seen so far has been positive,” said Marisa Matias, a European parliament observer from Portugal, one of 16,000 monitors.

Hernandez’s conservative National Party — which controls the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government — contends that a 2015 Supreme Court ruling allows his re-election.

“Thanks to everyone for strengthening democracy,” Hernandez said on Twitter. “We are leading and we are going to win decisively.”

The opposition has denounced his bid, saying the court does not have the power to overrule the 1982 constitution.

Hernandez’s main rivals — former television anchor Nasralla and Luis Zelaya, 50, of the right-leaning Liberal Party — both said before the vote that they would not recognize a Hernandez victory.

“It’s an atypical electoral process with an illegal re-election,” Zelaya said after voting.

Nasralla, while visiting voting stations around the capital to rally his supporters, urged them to be vigilant for signs of fraud.

“They are out here offering poor people food, roof tiles or cement in exchange for their vote,” he said. “I tell them that that’s how they are going to stay poor. I am going to create jobs for them.”

Hernandez cast his vote early in his home town of Gracias, accompanied by his daughter and several National Party deputies.

Hernandez told reporters he had been up early, messaging with organizers to be sure the elections would take place smoothly.

Honduras, in the heart of the “Northern Triangle” of Central America where gangs and poverty are rife, has one of the highest murder rates in the world, although it has fallen during Hernandez’s tenure.

What credit he claims from that progress is counterbalanced by tensions from a 2009 coup.

That year, then-Honduran president Manuel Zelaya was deposed by the armed forces, with backing from the right and from powerful businessmen, for nudging closer to former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

Manuel Zelaya — no relation to the Liberal Party candidate — was accused of wanting to change the constitution to seek a second term.