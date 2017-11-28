UK’s Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

Reuters, LONDON

Britain’s Prince Harry is engaged to his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, with the marriage to take place in spring next year, his father, Prince Charles, announced in a statement yesterday.

Harry, 33, fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle, 36, best known for her role in the US TV legal drama Suits, became engaged earlier this month, the statement issued by Clarence House said.

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents,” it said.

The couple met in July last year after they were introduced through friends.

The prince publicly confirmed their relationship months later in a rebuke to the media, which had been intruding into Markle’s private life, but it was not until September that they made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, said in a statement.