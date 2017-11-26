FEATURE: Slum mum woes as Philippine birth control plans fail

AFP, MANILA

At age 33 and raising six children in a slum named “Paradise Village,” Myrna Albos is “Exhibit A” for the Philippines’ serial family planning failures.

The plumber’s wife already had four children by the time a family planning law was passed in December 2012, but she had two more after opponents blocked it and the government health center near her shanty ran out of birth control pills.

“I don’t want any more [children]. Sending all of them to school is an effort. One more and I may no longer have time for myself,” the former department store clerk told reporters.

Albos and her family live on her husband’s US$10-a-day wage in a dirt-floor home in Paradise Village, tucked behind a smelly open sewer in the north of Manila, the nation’s capital where millions live in brutal poverty.

The law was meant to provide free condoms, birth control pills, implants and other family planning methods to couples in poor communities, while protecting mothers from death and other health risks associated with pregnancies.

The law was then hailed as a big victory for the rights of the poor, finally overcoming the powerful Catholic Church and their socially conservative allies in the Philippine Congress.

The Philippines, a former Spanish colony, is the church’s Asian bastion with 80 percent of the nation’s 103 million people Catholic. The power of the church has helped to ensure abortion and divorce remain illegal.

The country’s fertility rate slowed to 2.33 births per woman in 2015 from a runaway six in the 1970s, UN data show, but it remains an outlier.

The number of Philippine women who die from complications of giving birth also remains high, according to the UN figures.

However, the legislation turned out to be only the start of another long battle.

The law itself did not come into force until April 2014, as it was delayed by legal challenges. While the Philippine Supreme Court ruled the legislation was constitutional, it defanged the law by removing penalties for officials and workers who refused to provide contraceptives.

It has since been weakened further after some conservative legislators gutted its funding.

“We have not taken off. We’ve been taxiing for the last five years,” Philippine Undersecretary of Health Gerardo Bayugo told reporters in an interview, when asked to assess the program.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who took office last year, has followed in his predecessor’s footsteps in trying to get contraceptives to the masses.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month ruled that dozens of contraceptives, including implants and pills, were not abortion-inducing and thus the government could distribute them for free.

Condoms were not subject to the challenge, but only 2 percent of Philippine men use them, according to the health department.

This is partly due to men not wanting to use them and their expense.

Church-backed groups in 2015 filed a case with the Supreme Court insisting the implants and other contraceptives were abortifacients, and thus unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court then ordered the government not to distribute those contraceptives until the FDA made its own ruling on the issue.

Bayugo said the government had started to deliver 500,000 implants, the vast majority of its stocks, following this month’s FDA ruling.

However, he said it was not nearly enough to tackle the problem.