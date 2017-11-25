Agencies

JAPAN

Eight claim to be N Koreans

Eight men found on the nation’s northwestern coast on Thursday night claim to be North Koreans whose boat ran adrift during a fishing trip, the government’s top spokesman told reporters yesterday. The men were found in Akita Prefecture late on Thursday near a 20m-long wooden boat and have been taken into custody. The government will deal “appropriately” with the men, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, adding that the men, whose nationalities could not be confirmed, were healthy. The government earlier this month rescued and returned to North Korea a group of three fishermen whose boat had capsized in the Sea of Japan. Wooden boats containing what appear to be the corpses of North Koreans sometimes drift ashore on the coast, but it is unusual for them to make it to the nation alive.

UNITED STATES

Navy ends search for sailors

The navy said it has called off a search for three sailors missing since Wednesday, when a transport plane crashed in the Philippine Sea south of Japan en route to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. “During the course of two days, eight US Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships, three helicopter squadrons and maritime patrol aircraft covered nearly 1,000 square nautical miles [3,430km2],” the Seventh Fleet said in a media release. Eight other people on the C-2 Greyhound were rescued shortly after the aircraft crashed and were transferred to the Reagan. The propeller-powered C-2 was conducting a routine flight carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan to the carrier. The mainstay transport aircraft for the navy’s carrier fleet has been in operation for more than five decades and is due to be replaced by a long-range version of the tilt-rotor V-22 Osprey. The navy said it is investigating the cause of the crash.

UNITED STATES

Woman helps homeless man

A fund set up to raise money for a homeless man who helped a woman when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia has collected more than US$280,000. The GoFundMe campaign was started by Bordentown, New Jersey, resident Kate McClure earlier this month after she was stuck along Interstate 95 and Johnny Bobbitt Jr bought her some gas with his last US$20. McClure said she did not have money to pay him back, but she returned to his spot several times in the following days to give him cash, clothes and food. She said she then started the fundraiser hoping to collect US$10,000 to cover housing and other expenses for him. McClure said she wishes she “could do more for this selfless man.” Donations had poured in from about 10,000 people by Thursday.