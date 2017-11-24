Agencies

COLOMBIA

Three bodies found in river

Three bodies were recovered on Wednesday after a ship that set out from Venezuela went down in the Orinoco River, authorities said, with seven people still missing. A navy unit located the bodies of two Venezuelan men and a woman whose identity was still being confirmed. The boat capsized with 18 people onboard due to rapidly rising water caused by heavy rains, and just as another boat came to the rescue, a civil defense spokesman said. Eight people were rescued on Tuesday. Seasonal variations in river levels often are significant and it is not unusual for swells to tip over small boats.

INDONESIA

Man kills snake on train

A man who used his bare hands to kill a snake that was discovered slithering on a busy commuter train has become an Internet hero. The train made an emergency stop after the reptile was spotted lurking on a baggage rack in a carriage headed to Jakarta from Bogor, south of the capital. Smartphone footage, which quickly went viral, showed the bespectacled man casually snatch the snake’s tail and then smash its head on the floor in a violent whipping motion. The creature was apparently killed instantly as shocked spectators — including a baton-wielding security officer — kept their distance. The unidentified man, wearing a backpack, then tossed the limp body of the snake, which appeared to be about 1m long, out the door to waiting security staff. It is not clear what kind of serpent it was, nor whether it was venomous. No injuries to passengers were reported. Train operator KCI said the reptile is thought to have slithered out from a passenger’s bag. “We regret the incident and apologize to train travelers who were disturbed by it,” spokeswoman Eva Chairunnisa said.

JAPAN

Capsized ship’s crew found

The crew of a trawler found capsized in remote Pacific waters have been located safe and well in the Philippines, the US Coast Guard said yesterday. The abandoned Gyotoku Maru No. 1 was found drifting 350km southwest of Palau on Monday after it send an emergency signal. With no word on the fate of the seven-man crew — five Indonesians and two Japanese — a major international search effort was launched. The coast guard said the trawler had collided with another fishing vessel, which then rescued the stricken sailors and took them to the Philippines. “We’re incredibly relieved these men are safe and back on dry land,” search coordinator Lieutenant Commander Josh Empen said. Empen thanked those involved in the search, which included vessels from Japan and Palau, as well as US ships and airplanes based in Guam.

UNITED STATES

Celebrity mementos on sale

Handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan and Michael Jackson, and rapper Tupac Shakur’s original death certificate are just some of more than 1,100 celebrity memorabilia items being sold in an online auction. Several dozen letters Shakur wrote while in prison to a friend are also up for sale. The handwritten lyrics being sold are for Like A Rolling Stone first released by Dylan in 1965, and for Jackson’s 1982 Billie Jean. Other top lots include a human skull signed by surrealist artist Salvador Dali. The estimated prices of the lots vary from several hundred to tens of thousands of US dollars. The auction is being held until Friday next week.