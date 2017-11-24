Eight warships join hunt for three missing sailors

AFP, TOKYO

Eight warships yesterday joined a US aircraft carrier and scores of helicopters and airplanes to search for three US sailors who went missing after their airplane crashed in the Philippine Sea.

The families of the missing sailors were notified after a C-2A Greyhound with 11 people on board went down on Wednesday afternoon about 930km southeast of Okinawa, the US Navy said in a statement.

Eight sailors were rescued shortly after the accident and taken for medical evaluation to USS Ronald Reagan, an aircraft carrier that was in the Philippine Sea for an exercise with Japanese forces.

“All are in good condition at this time,” the statement said.

The airplane was on a routine transport flight, carrying passengers and cargo from US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in southern Japan to the Ronald Reagan.

The Ronald Reagan is leading the joint effort by the US and Japanese navies to find the missing sailors.

“Searching through the night, several ships and aircraft covered more than 320 nautical miles [592.6km] as of this morning,” the US Navy said in a statement yesterday.

The US destroyers USS Stethem, USS Chafee and USS Mustin have been combing the area, along with maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft and helicopters.

They were joined by the Japanese helicopter carriers JS Kaga and JS Ise, as well as the Japanese destroyers JS Teruzuki, JS Samidare and JS Shimakaze.

“The @USNavy is conducting search and rescue following aircraft crash. We are monitoring the situation. Prayers for all involved,” US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The C-2A is a resupply workhorse for US aircraft carriers, routinely ferrying cargo, mail and people onto and off the globally deployed vessels.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The US Navy has launched an investigation.

US authorities initially told Japan on Wednesday that engine trouble was the suspected cause of the accident.