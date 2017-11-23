Pixar cofounder takes leave after misconduct report

AP, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK

Just days before Pixar’s Coco is set to hit theaters, Pixar cofounder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter announced he is taking a six-month leave of absence, citing “missteps” with employees.

The boisterous, Hawaiian shirt-wearing personality behind some of the most beloved children’s films of the past 30 years like Toy Story is the latest entertainment titan to be exposed for claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct in the workplace.

In a vaguely worded memo, Lasseter, 60, says he knows he has made some employees feel disrespected and uncomfortable.

“I deeply apologize if I have let you down. I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form,” Lasseter wrote. “No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected.”

The Hollywood Reporter published a story that said “unwanted advance” toward actress and writer Rashida Jones led to her departure from Pixar, where she had been working on the script for Toy Story 4.

Jones called that allegation in the Reporter story untrue.

“We did not leave Pixar because of unwanted advances,” Jones and her writing partner, Will McCormack, wrote in a joint statement. “That said, we are happy to see people speaking out about behavior that made them uncomfortable. As for us, we parted ways because of creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences.”

A Disney spokesperson said the company is committed to maintaining a respectful work environment and fully supports Lasseter’s sabbatical.

Citing unnamed sources, the Reporter story details a culture in which Lasseter was known to hug, kiss and grope female employees. His well-documented hugs were at one time apparently publicly regarded as a quirk of employment under Lasseter.

The Wall Street Journal had even cheekily detailed his proclivity for hugs in a 2011 story and photo spread subtitled: “A sampling from among the 48 hugs administered by Pixar chief John Lasseter during the WSJ’s daylong adventure with him.”

Lasseter said he would use the sabbatical to take better care of himself, recharge and “ultimately return with the insight and perspective I need to be the leader you deserve.”

He told employees he looks forward to working together again in the new year.

In related news, CBS News and PBS both cut ties to Charlie Rose on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after several women who worked with him on his PBS interview show alleged a pattern of sexual misconduct, including groping and walking naked in front of them.

Rose joins a lengthening list of media figures who have lost jobs because of workplace behavior, including Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, Fox host Bill O’Reilly, NBC News political reporter Mark Halperin and National Public Radio news chief Michael Oreskes.