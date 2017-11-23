Lebanese PM puts his resignation on hold

AP, BEIRUT

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri yesterday announced that he was putting his resignation on hold to give way for more consultations nearly three weeks after he unexpectedly announced he was stepping down — a stunning reversal and embarrassment to Saudi Arabia, which was widely seen as having orchestrated his resignation.

In surprise conciliatory comments from the presidential palace, al-Hariri said he is putting Lebanon’s interest first and is looking forward to a “real partnership” with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

He said he presented his resignation to Aoun at the presidential palace, but then responded to Aoun’s request to take more time for consultations, “hoping it will constitute a serious introduction for [national] dialogue.”

“Our beloved nation needs in this critical period exceptional efforts from everyone to protect it in the face of dangers and challenges,” al-Hariri said in a statement from the presidential palace.

He reiterated the need for Lebanon to remain neutral on regional disputes and conflicts, “and all that undermines internal stability and brotherly relations with Arab brothers.”

Al-Hariri’s announcement suggests Saudi Arabia’s young crown prince realized he had overreached with the decision to fire the Lebanese prime minister, which constituted another failed move to try and counter Iran.

Al-Hariri’s mysterious televised resignation from Saudi Arabia had sparked a political and diplomatic crisis as Lebanese officials accused the Gulf kingdom, which is feuding with Iran for influence in the region, of forcing the Sunni, Saudi-aligned politician to resign and detaining him for days.

The Lebanese rallied around al-Hariri, unanimously calling for his return from Saudi Arabia in what became an embarrassment to the kingdom.

Posters have been erected around Beirut and other cities welcoming al-Hariri’s return.

The reversal is also a win for French President Emanuel Macron, whose mediation succeeded in getting al-Hariri out of Saudi Arabia to Paris for few days.

He returned to Lebanon on Tuesday night following brief stops in Egypt and Cyprus.

Earlier yesterday, al-Hariri participated in Independence Day celebrations, his first official appearance since his resignation.

His resignation on Nov. 4 was not accepted by Aoun, who said he wanted to hear from the prime minister in person first.

Al-Hariri had cited Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah’s meddling in the region as a reason for his decision to step down, and also cited concerns for his own safety in Lebanon.

Hezbollah is a partner in the coalition government formed by al-Hariri a year ago.