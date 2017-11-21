Agencies

CAMBODIA

CNRP handing over posts

Elected officials from the now banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) have begun handing over their duties after a court last week ordered the party dissolved, the government said yesterday. Among those told to give up their positions were councilors elected to communes in June, when the CNRP gained control of 40 percent of local councils. “The implementation has been going smoothly,” Ministry of the Interior spokesman Khieu Sopheak said yesterday. He said he did not know how long it would take for all the CNRP commune officials to hand over their communes, most of which are going to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party. The CNRP’s 55 seats in parliament are to be shared among six minor parties.

THAILAND

Uighurs escape center

Twenty ethnic Uighur Muslims from China broke out of a detention center in southern Songkhla Province after digging holes in the wall and using blankets as ladders, officials said yesterday. The 20 were part of the last remaining group of more than 200 Uighurs who were detained in 2014. More than 100 were forcibly returned to China in July 2015. The 25 Uighurs dug through their cell wall using broken tiles, while heavy rain masked the noise of the escape, officials said. Five were caught, but the rest fled, they said.

JAPAN

Alcohol ban after crash

US military personnel on Okinawa have been banned from drinking alcohol and restricted to base after a US Marine was arrested over a crash that killed a local resident. Police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas James-McLean late on Sunday on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury or death and driving under the influence of alcohol, said Kazuhiko Miyagi of the Okinawa police. He said a breath test indicated James-McLean had an alcohol level that was three times the legal limit. Hidemasa Taira, 61, who was driving a small truck, died in the Sunday morning crash in Naha. Buying and drinking alcohol has been banned for US military personnel in the entire country, but only those on Okinawa were restricted to base and their residences.

CHINA

Chongqing slams ex-leaders

The Chongqing city government yesterday renewed its attacks on two of its disgraced former leaders. In a front page commentary, the official Chongqing Daily said there could be no excuses for ignoring Chinese Communist Party instructions. “Bo Xilai (薄熙來) raised his own flag, started something new in order to be different, and set up an independent kingdom,” the paper wrote, in apparent reference to his “Chongqing model” policy of more equal growth and big infrastructure projects. “Sun Zhengcai (孫政才) practiced lazy and indolent politics, bullied those below and hoodwinked those above, and was passively handled enforcement of decision from the party center,” it added.

INDIA

Peeing minister goes viral

Maharashtra Minister for Water Conservation Ram Shinde, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day on Sunday, despite government efforts to stop people relieving themselves in the open. He was filmed on Saturday answering the call of nature in a field by the side of a road. Shinde defended his actions with an excuse familiar to many, effectively saying: “When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go,” adding that he had been ill.