FEATURE: From streets to Web: India grapples with online rape

Thomson Reuters Foundation, MUMBAI, India

On a busy afternoon in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam last month, a young man raped a destitute woman on a pavement.

Many pedestrians walked by as he forced himself on the woman, but a few paused — to record the rape on their smartphones.

The police seized one phone — of the person who alerted them to the crime — but found he had already shared the video on social media, police officers in Visakhapatnam said.

Women’s rights campaigners in India said countless rape videos circulate online with few of them reported to the police.

“I receive a dozen rape videos a day from people who are afraid of reporting the crime themselves,” said Sunitha Krishnan, a rape survivor and founder of the charity Prajwala.

As the nation strengthens its anti-rape laws and activists demand better safety for women on the street, public transport and in the workplace, sexual violence in India has moved online.

Krishnan lodged a petition in the Indian Supreme Court in 2015 against rape videos circulating on social media, seeking action from the government and social media giants to end the menace.

Last month, the court asked the Indian government to report by next month on the steps it would take to allow the safe and anonymous reporting of videos showing rape and child sexual abuse — as the nation witnesses a surge in social media use.

“I had submitted nine rape videos to the Central Bureau of Investigation [India’s top crime-fighting agency]. The investigation into these videos brought to light how big the problem is,” Krishnan said.

More than 750 cases related to obscene and sexually explicit content posted on the Internet were registered with the Indian police in 2015, government data showed — but the official figures fail to reflect the prevalence of the crime, campaigners said.

In 2015, 35,000 rape cases were registered in India, an increase of 40 percent since 2012 when the fatal gang rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi sparked a national outcry.

“We have [now] taken precautions [to stem sexual violence], but given the scale of digital sexual violence, I am not sure how effective they are,” said Asha Bajpai, a law professor at the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Mobile Internet users in India account for nearly 95 percent of the 400 million Internet users in the nation, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market, according to studies.

With 241 million active users, India has the world’s highest number of people on Facebook and is the biggest Whatsapp market with more than 200 million users.

“We don’t have data [to link the rise in smartphone numbers with rape videos], but plenty of anecdotal evidence,” New Delhi-based Internet Democracy Project director Anja Kovacs said. “When I speak to people who work on these issues, technology is involved in almost all the cases, particularly in gang rape cases, where it [the recording of the crime] is very common.”

Local media in India often carry reports of rapes that were recorded on smartphones and circulated on Whatsapp. Last year, gang rape videos were found to be up for sale in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

“While sex or rape videos on Whatsapp are circulated to defame or threaten, many make these videos to sell them to porn portals,” said Kislay Chaudhury, whose cybercrime agency advises New Delhi police and has a helpline for victims of online sexual violence.