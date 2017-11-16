‘Social media suicide’ in spotlight in Japan

AFP, TOKYO

The grisly beheading of nine young people lured by a suspected serial killer after tweeting suicidal thoughts has sparked debate about the use of social media in Japan, which has one of the world’s highest suicide rates.

The suspect, Takahiro Shiraishi, dubbed the “Twitter killer,” allegedly lured his victims — aged between 15 and 26 — by trawling social media and the gruesome discovery has prompted the government to consider tightening Internet regulations to restrict suicidal posts.

However, some experts say social media provides an important means of emotional release in a nation grappling with strong cultural taboos around suicide and depression, and caution against any clampdown.

Shiraishi was detained by police investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman, who had reportedly tweeted she wanted to take her own life.

“I’m looking for someone to die with me,” she tweeted using the hashtag “suicide recruitment.”

Like his other alleged victims, Shiraishi reportedly used social media to draw her in, telling her he could help her commit suicide or even die alongside her, but Twitter also proved to be his downfall, as police persuaded a young woman to contact him via social media to arrange a meeting, enabling investigators to trap him.

Four days after the bodies were found in Shiraishi’s apartment in a Tokyo suburb last month, Twitter unveiled new rules stating that users “may not promote or encourage suicide or self-harm,” but it stopped short of banning tweets expressing a wish to kill oneself.

The Japanese government is considering tightening regulations on “inappropriate” Web sites on suicide, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said last week at a meeting with ministers.

Suga added that the government should also boost support for young people who post desperate messages online, but did not offer further details.

Japan has the highest suicide rate of any G7 industrialized nation, with more than 20,000 people taking their own lives each year.

While the overall suicide rate has been falling since its 2003 peak, it has continued to rise among young adults and schoolchildren — the most likely users of social media.

About 500 Japanese under 20 kill themselves each year.

In some cases, victims have committed mass suicide after meeting on so-called “suicide Web sites,” a phenomenon that has prompted the government to crack down on people using the Internet to post their death wishes.

The issue first hit the headlines in 2005, with 91 people committing “group suicide” after contacting each other online.

In response, police and the Japanese Ministry of Communications asked Internet service providers to contact them if individuals posted suicidal thoughts online and included details of when and where they planned to kill themselves.

A year later, police began requiring Internet service providers to delete Web sites that encourage suicide or recruit people who want to commit mass suicide.

In 2009, five people attempted to commit suicide by burning coal briquettes inside a car in Fukuoka in southern Japan after contacting each other online.

A 30-year-old man suffered brain damage as a result, while the other four people were arrested for failing in their responsibility to protect lives and for assisting suicide.

Experts say the authorities’ approach to the issue risks isolating suicidal individuals even further.