Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Surfer punches shark

A novice surfer mastered a pro’s move on the first try: He punched a shark on the nose. The attack on Monday afternoon left Charlie Fry with superficial puncture wounds on his right shoulder and upper arm. Fry said he had watched a YouTube video in which Australian professional surfer Mick Fanning described his famous escape from a great white shark during a surfing competition in 2015. “So when it happened, I was like: ‘Just do what Mick did. Just punch it in the nose,’” Fry told Nine Network television. “So Mick, if you’re watching or listening, I owe you a beer. Thank you very much.”

SOUTH KOREA

US N Korea envoy arrives

The US’ top negotiator with North Korea yesterday arrived in South Korea, a visit that comes as hopes rise for an easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s visit and a lull in missile testing. US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun is to meet with South Korean and international officials, the US Department of State said, although there is no indication his visit will include talks with the North. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Yun is scheduled for talks with his counterpart Lee Do-hoon on Friday on the sidelines of an international conference on disarmament, jointly hosted by the ministry and the UN on the island of Jeju.

POLAND

Leader decries racist march

The president condemned expressions of xenophobia and racism at a weekend march by nationalists, saying there is no place in the country for anti-Semitism and “sick nationalism.” It was the strongest and first unequivocal condemnation by a representative of the nation’s conservative leadership of the white supremacist and racist views expressed by some of the 60,000 people who took part in a march on Saturday in Warsaw. Government members over the past two days had mostly described participants as patriots and played down the nature of the xenophobic messages. The event was organized by far-right groups and some carried banners with slogans like “White Europe of brotherly nations.”

SAUDI ARABIA

Riyadh backs off Yemen

The kingdom on Monday announced that the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen would begin reopening airports and seaports in the Arab world’s poorest nation, days after closing them over a rebel ballistic missile attack on Riyadh. The move came just hours after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave an interview in which he backed off his strident condemnation of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah, saying he would return to the nation within days to seek a settlement with the Shiite militants. The two developments suggest that Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman might be trying to pedal back from severe regional escalation.

SYRIA

Airstrikes kill at least 53

Airstrikes on a market on Monday killed at least 53 people, including children, despite a “de-escalation zone” in place there, a monitor said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not immediately clear whether the strikes on rebel-held Atareb had been carried out by Syrian warplanes or those of Damascus’ ally Russia. The monitor said three strikes hit the town’s market, adding that five children and three police officers were among the dead.