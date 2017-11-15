Trump Jr releases WikiLeaks texts from US campaign

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s son on Monday released a series of messages he had with WikiLeaks after a report suggested he had secretly liaised with the group that published former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s e-mails during last year’s election.

Donald Trump Jr revealed what he said was the “entire” chain of Twitter direct messages with WikiLeaks between September last year and July, in which the anti-secrecy group sought to feed information to Donald Trump’s campaign and enhance the impact of its Clinton releases.

Donald Trump Jr’s release, also done on Twitter, shows about a dozen messages from WikiLeaks to him, and what he called “my whopping three responses.”

WikiLeaks is shown informing Donald Trump Jr of a new anti-Trump Web site, urging his father to tweet about WikiLeaks’s Clinton files and advising that, if he loses the election, DonaldTrump should challenge the result.

The group also asks Donald Trump Jr to provide his father’s tax returns because “it will dramatically improve the perception of out impartiality” while boosting the impact of its Clinton materials.

And in April, WikiLeaks suggested Donald Trump Jr hand over e-mails regarding a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer that has become a focus of the federal investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Donald Trump Jr only replied to three early messages, thanking WikiLeaks for the information on the new Web site, making a slighting comment about Clinton, and, on Oct. 3 last year, just before WikiLeaks published a trove of files on Clinton, asking: “What’s behind this Wednesday leak I keep reading about?”

Trump Jr clearly sought to downplay Atlantic magazine’s article earlier in the day that first made the messages public.

Although the exchanges were mostly one-sided and mostly ignored by Donald Trump Jr, he did not push back against the Web site even though it had already released data that benefited Russian interests.