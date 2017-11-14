Agencies

NORTH KOREA

Soldier shot while fleeing

A North Korean soldier yesterday defected to the South after being shot and wounded by the military, South Korea said. The soldier was found on the south side of the border village of Panmunjom, about 50m south of the military demarcation line, wounded in his shoulder and elbow, a South Korean Ministry of National Defense official said. He defected from a guard post nearby and was being treated in hospital. “The defector was urgently transferred to hospital in a helicopter of the UN Command, and there was no exchange of fire with our side,” the official said. “Since it was an area exposed to the North, we had to crawl toward there to get him out,” they added.

JAPAN

Plant preps fuel removal

Workers at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant have installed a device to remove nuclear fuel from a meltdown-hit reactor, a spokesman said yesterday. The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, said it on Sunday started putting a crane on the roof of unit No. 3 to extract 566 rods from its fuel pool. It is to be the first removal of fuel rods from one of the three reactors that melted down when a tsunami struck the plant in March 2011. The firm plans to start removing rods from the fuel pool of unit No. 3 “some time around the middle of the next fiscal year,” spokesman Atsushi Sugiyama said. It has yet to start removing any fuel from the reactor cores of the three meltdown-hit units, as the complicated decommissioning process is expected to last for decades.

PANAMA

President to visit China

President Juan Carlos Varela is to travel to China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Friday, the first official visit by a Panamanian leader to the Asian nation coming five months after they established diplomatic relations. The meeting will serve to “establish a new economic, trade, tourist and diplomatic outlook for the country, leading to more than a dozen agreements that will be signed,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. In June, Panama gave Beijing a major victory as it broke formal relations with Taiwan.

INDONESIA

Police attacked with arrows

Indonesian police shot dead two men suspected of burning down a police station complex after they fired at them with bows and arrows, officials said yesterday. All the main buildings at the police headquarters in Dharmasraya regency in West Sumatra were burned to the ground in Sunday’s attack. There were no casualties. “We are investigating links between the fire and the two terrorists who were killed,” national police spokesman Rikwanto said.

HONG KONG

Powder mailed to consulate

Police in hazmat suits yesterday entered the US consulate in Hong Kong after an envelope containing white powder sparked a security alert at the complex. Visa appointments were canceled and members of the public lining up to enter were ordered to leave. Uniformed police officers were also seen donning gas masks outside the building in the busy Central district. The consulate later said the powder was found not to be hazardous. “We can confirm that an envelope containing white powder was opened inside the consulate general today,” a consulate spokesperson said. “The incident has now been resolved. Visa appointments for the rest of the day remain canceled.”