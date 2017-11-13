Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Lawmakers grow restive

Forty members of parliament from Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party have agreed to sign a letter of no confidence in her, the Sunday Times reported. That is eight short of the number needed to trigger a party leadership contest, the mechanism through which May could be forced from office and replaced by another Conservative. An earlier attempt to unseat May in the wake of her disastrous speech at the annual party conference fizzled out, but many Conservatives remain unhappy with her performance and talk of a leadership contest remains.

IRAN

Bahrain’s claims denied

The government has denied allegations it was behind a militant attack on a pipeline outside Bahrain’s capital. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency yesterday as rejecting the “baseless and fake claims” and “childish finger-pointing” from Bahraini authorities. Bahraini Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said Saturday’s blast was “the latest example of a terrorist act performed by terrorists in direct contact with and under instruction from Iran.”

INDONESIA

Arrests made in murder

Two men have been arrested over the murder of an elderly Dutch man whose decomposing body was found at his home on Bali. The corpse of Robert Gilhooad, 80, was found on Nov. 3 at his rental property in the fishing village of Jimbaran. An autopsy concluded the long-term Bali resident had been murdered, said policeman Aris Purwanto, the region’s criminal investigative chief. Police believe there was a monetary motive for killing Gilhooad, the second murder in as many months in Jimbaran. An elderly Japanese couple were found slashed and burned at their home on Sept. 4.

SAUDI ARABIA

Abdication rumors rebuffed

King Salman is not planning to abdicate in favor of his son, a senior official said, dismissing mounting speculation that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would soon ascend to the throne. “There is no possibility whatsoever that the king will abdicate,’’ the official said in response to written questions. Abdication is unthinkable especially since King Salman, 81, enjoys “perfect’’ physical and mental powers, the official said. Those who suggest otherwise “do not understand royal customs and traditions in Saudi Arabia,” the official said.

SOUTH AFRICA

Clegg on final tour

At 64, his pancreatic cancer in remission, musician Johnny Clegg on Saturday night kicked high and stomped five consecutive times — the signature move of Zulu war dancing — during a packed Johannesburg concert that he says is one of his last. The man sometimes called the “White Zulu” is making what he calls his “Final Journey” tour. Amid concerns about his stamina, Clegg said: “This is my last chance.”

UNITED STATES

Police pioneer dies at 84

Herb Lee, San Francisco’s first Chinese-American police officer, has died at age 84. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lee died on Nov. 1 of colon cancer. Lee joined the police force in 1957 and spent his first years working undercover in Chinatown investigating gangs. He eventually became executive director of the Police Activities League, overseeing athletic and enrichment programs for poor children before retiring in 1987.