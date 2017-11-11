FEATURE: Gay PRC tourists flocking to Thailand to have fun

AFP, PHUKET, Thailand

Bathed in a pink spotlight, the cabaret singer at Phuket’s ZAG bar lip-synchs the top notes of a popular Mandarin love song, delighting the crowd of gay Chinese tourists who have escaped judgement at home for sexual freedom in Thailand.

While the song, The Moon Represents My Heart, is a hit with the patrons, the transgender singer is just the warm-up act.

“We’re waiting for the go-go boys,” said one Chinese reveler at ZAG, one of several clubs squeezed into “Paradise Complex” — the epicenter of the island’s raucous gay nightlife scene.

With an estimated lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) population of 70 million, China has the world’s third-largest “pink market” after Europe and the US.

Yet in China being openly gay is still fraught with difficulties.

Dressing a certain way or public displays of affection can draw stares and lead to family turmoil.

Some Chinese parents have even taken gay children to “conversion” clinics for treatment.

Homosexuality was classified as a mental illness in China until 2001 and a crime until 1997, and authorities have arrested gay rights activists. That makes Thailand, renowned for its more permissive attitude toward sexuality, an alluring holiday option for gay Chinese looking to cut loose away from family pressures and censorious eyes.

While LGBTQ Thais often still face discrimination in the workplace, the kingdom’s gay party scene is famously loud and proud, known for late-night clubbing and cabaret shows in Bangkok, and along its coastal resorts.

“Every night, around half our customers are from China. They used to come in the past, but this year suddenly there were a lot, so we added Chinese songs,” ZAG owner Bon Nadech said.

“Chinese tourists are great customers. They’re polite and curious about Thailand,” a waiter at the nearby MO2 club said.

Chinese travel companies are also crowding in to tap the market.

Nearly a dozen agents offer trips to Thailand for gay tourists, with ads showing travelers partying on yachts decorated with rainbow streamers and balloons.

The relaxed atmosphere offers a rush of liberation for those who make the trip.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t feel safe in China and feel they need to hide. In Thailand, they don’t have to worry,” said Ji Chengfeng, a 37-year-old entrepreneur from Beijing, who was visiting Phuket on one of his frequent holidays in the kingdom.

China sends more tourists to Thailand than any other nation, with cheap air links and no visa requirements funneling visitors to the kingdom.

Thailand has already welcomed 6.6 million Chinese tourists this year — up from 2.7 million five years ago — bringing a flood of cash into the key sector.

In comparison, less than 700,000 Americans and a little more than 500,000 French have visited Thailand so far this year.

The economic potential of LGBTQ travelers in particular is increasingly catching the eyes of tourist operators worldwide.

Many are not parents and therefore have a greater disposable income, plus are better able to travel outside peak holiday periods.

In recent years, on the heels of same-sex marriage court rulings, tourist boards in the more permissive corners of the world are promoting their nations as same-sex wedding and honeymoon destinations.

In 2013, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s office in New York launched its campaign “Go Thai Be Free,” to actively welcome LGBTQ travelers.