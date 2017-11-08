Agencies

LEBANON

PM resigns in broadcast

President Michel Aoun on Monday appealed for national unity after Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri quit in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia. The parliamentary speaker said it was still too early to say whether the coalition government had actually resigned or to talk about the formation of a new government. Aoun has said he will not decide whether to accept or reject al-Hariri’s resignation until he returns from Saudi Arabia.

ZIMBABWE

Mugabe gets rid of VP

President Robert Mugabe on Monday fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the government said, as the veteran leader appeared to clear the way for his wife Grace to succeed him. The move came after a tense weekend in which Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe — who were seen as the leading candidates to replace the 93-year-old president — openly traded barbs. “The vice president has consistently and persistently exhibited the traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability,” Minister of Information Simon Khaya Moyo told a news briefing. Mugabe has given no indication that he will step down soon. His ZANU-PF party has already named him as its candidate for next year’s presidential election.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Water, food appeal rejected

A court yesterday rejected a refugee’s appeal to restore water, electricity and food supplies to a shuttered Australian detention camp where hundreds of men have barricaded themselves in. The remote camp on Manus Island was closed a week ago after the Supreme Court ruled last year that it was unconstitutional, but about 600 men have refused to leave. One refugee, Iranian Behrouz Boochani, sought an injunction to restore water, power and food supplies, but his application was rejected. Supreme Court Chief Justice Salamo Injia said in his judgement that there was “no real good reason why they should not voluntarily move” to three transition facilities.

THAILAND

Biometrics required for SIMs

Face scans or fingerprints are to be needed to buy SIM cards in Thailand from next month as the kingdom tries to crack down on electronic fraud and encourage mobile banking. The new biometric system is to begin on Dec. 15, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission said. “We’re entering the digital age, our money now is linked to mobile services. By doing this, trust in mobile banking or payment systems will be improved,” commission Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith said. Tourists are also to be required to have face scans checked against their passport photographs.

INDIA

Marital dispute stops flight

An enraged woman forced an airliner to make an emergency landing after she discovered mid-flight that her husband was apparently cheating on her. The woman was traveling from Doha to Bali with her husband and child on a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reported yesterday. As her husband slept, she used his hand to unlock his fingerprint-protected phone, revealing the alleged affair. Angered, the woman reportedly started to hit her husband. The cabin crew intervened, but were unable to calm the situation. With the episode spiraling out of control, the pilots decided to make an unscheduled stop in Chennai. The woman, her husband and their child were taken off the plane, which then resumed its journey to Indonesia, an unnamed security official said.