Agencies

MALAYSIA

Penang flooding kills two

At least two people have been killed and almost 2,000 evacuated after a storm triggered serious flooding yesterday in Penang state, with the historic state capital, George Town, under murky brown water. The army was deployed to provide help after a torrential downpour lasting for 15 hours sparked the worst inundations in the state for years. Hundreds of houses were flooded, many trees toppled and roads submerged, disaster officials said. Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said 1,968 people were evacuated in four districts, most of them on the mainland. “We remain fearful that there may still be untoward incidents because of the strong winds, the like of which have never experienced before, and flash floods might recur,” Lim said.

PAKISTAN

Smog blankets nation

Smog has enveloped much of the nation and India, causing highway accidents and respiratory problems. Meteorologist Mohammad Hanif yesterday said that the pollution, caused by the burning of crops and emissions from factories and brick kilns, is expected to linger until the middle of the month. Some private schools in the Indian capital, New Delhi, have suspended sports and outdoor activities.

ZIMBABWE

American faces new charge

A court on Saturday refused to strike down subversion charges against a US citizen who now faces 11 days in a Harare jail until her next court hearing. Martha O’Donovan, who works for Magamba TV, which produces political satire, was initially accused of insulting President Robert Mugabe. Lawyers for O’Donovan told the magistrate that police only informed O’Donovan of the more serious charges hours after her arrest, thereby violating the constitution. However, the magistrate said she was satisfied the officers complied with the law and dismissed the application. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in jail. O’Donovan denies the charges.

UNITED STATES

Manafort offers higher bail

Paul Manafort, who briefly served as President Donald Trump’s campaign manager last year, on Saturday offered to post more than US$12 million in real estate and life insurance assets and to limit his travel in a bid to avoid continued house arrest, according to court documents filed on Saturday. Manafort and associate Richard Gates last week pleaded not guilty to a 12-count indictment by a federal grand jury. Manafort has offered to limit his travel to New York, Washington and Florida and pledged life insurance worth about US$4.5 million as well as about US$8 million in real estate assets. He faces a bail hearing today. Manafort and Gates are under house arrest, under unsecured bonds of US$10 million and US$5 million respectively, and subject to electronic monitoring.

VENEZUELA

Lawmaker seeks refuge

Top opposition lawmaker Freddy Guevara on Saturday requested Chile’s protection after the Supreme Court said he would be prosecuted on charges punishable by a decade in prison. Guevara, 31, is the No. 2 official in the opposition-led National Assembly, and on Friday he sought refuge at Chile’s embassy in Caracas. Chile said he is a “guest” at its ambassador’s residence. He is the sixth Venezuelan to seek protection at the embassy in under three months, including four judges who are already protected in Chile and a fifth who has been at the diplomatic residence since April.