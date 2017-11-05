Agencies

FRANCE

Attacker’s brother charged

Authorities on Friday filed preliminary charges against the brother of a Tunisian man who stabbed to death two young women in Marseille. Anis Hanachi was on Thursday transferred from Italy to France and on Friday appeared before an investigating judge, a French judicial official said. The judge handed down preliminary charges of criminal association with a terrorist enterprise with a view to committing an attack, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to an ongoing investigation. Preliminary charges mean that investigators have strong reason to believe a crime was committed, but allow further time for investigation. Hanachi, 25, was last month arrested on an international warrant issued by French authorities accusing him of involvement in the Oct. 1 Marseille train station attack and of international terrorism. Hanachi, who has fought in Syria, is suspected of having radicalized his brother and might have had a role in organizing the attack. The attacker, 29-year-old Ahmed Hanachi, was shot dead after the attack.

GERMANY

‘Bomb’ a zucchini: police

After a worried resident alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden, officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini. Police were on Thursday morning summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, by an 81-year-old man. They on Friday said in a statement that officers determined “the object, which really did look very like a bomb” was actually a 40cm zucchini. The offending vegetable, which was very dark in color, weighed about 5kg, they said, adding that they believe someone threw it over a hedge into the garden. Unexploded wartime bombs are unearthed frequently during construction work, often forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of residents while they are defused.

PERU

Germans stuck in wreckage

A German man said the bodies of three of his college student friends remain trapped in the wreckage of a bus five days after it crashed. Four students from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology were among 20 people who died when their bus plunged off a bridge into a river in the southern Andes. The Germans were to attend the wedding of Martin Schlegel, who told reporters from the crash site that the bodies of three of his friends have yet to be recovered. He criticized the bus company’s lack of a passenger list, the five-day delay in identifying his friends and the slow response from authorities.

UNITED STATES

Woman jailed for drunk ride

A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with drunk driving. Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse on the road. Officers performed a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered a blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florida’s legal limit of .08. Byrne was charged with driving under the influence and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse. Deputies took the horse to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility. She was booked into the Polk County Jail. Records did not list an attorney for her.