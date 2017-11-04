Police catch suspect in suburban Denver Walmart shooting

AP, THORNTON, Colorado

A man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting three people inside a Walmart department store was arrested on Thursday.

Police arrested Scott Ostrem, 37, a day after the shooting, which killed three people, following a brief morning rush-hour chase in the northern Denver suburb of Thornton, several blocks from his apartment building and about 8km from the store.

Ostrem was handcuffed at a crowded intersection about 14 hours after the shooting, which killed two men and a woman, and sent dozens of shoppers and workers fleeing in panic from the busy store.

Police spokesman Victor Avila declined to say whether Ostrem had a weapon.

Police did not disclose if they had determined a motive for the shooting, but residents of the building where Ostrem lived described him as a rude man who kept to himself.

Witnesses said the shooter late on Wednesday walked calmly into the Thornton Walmart, opened fire and fled.