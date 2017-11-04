Home / World News
Sat, Nov 04, 2017 - Page 7　

Police catch suspect in suburban Denver Walmart shooting

AP, THORNTON, Colorado

A man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting three people inside a Walmart department store was arrested on Thursday.

Police arrested Scott Ostrem, 37, a day after the shooting, which killed three people, following a brief morning rush-hour chase in the northern Denver suburb of Thornton, several blocks from his apartment building and about 8km from the store.

Ostrem was handcuffed at a crowded intersection about 14 hours after the shooting, which killed two men and a woman, and sent dozens of shoppers and workers fleeing in panic from the busy store.

Police spokesman Victor Avila declined to say whether Ostrem had a weapon.

Police did not disclose if they had determined a motive for the shooting, but residents of the building where Ostrem lived described him as a rude man who kept to himself.

Witnesses said the shooter late on Wednesday walked calmly into the Thornton Walmart, opened fire and fled.

This story has been viewed 659 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top