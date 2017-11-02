Agencies

JAPAN

Firm rewards non-smokers

Non-smoking employees at one firm are getting six additional days holiday to compensate for the time their colleagues spend puffing away at work. Piala, a Tokyo-based online commerce consulting and marketing company, launched the program in September after an employee complained about the time lost by smoking colleagues who frequently disappear to light up. Since the start of the program four employees out of 42 smokers have stopped smoking.

MALAYSIA

Reported mobile data leak

Authorities are investigating an alleged attempt to sell the data of more than 46 million mobile phone subscribers online after a major data breach, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Salleh Said Keruak said yesterday. The massive data breach was first reported last month by Lowyat.net, a technology news Web site, which said it had received a tip-off that someone was trying to sell huge databases of personal information on its forums. The Communications and Multimedia Commission was looking into the matter with the police, Salleh said.

PALESTINE

Border crossing surrendered

Hamas yesterday handed over control of the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt to the Palestinian National Authority in a first key test of a Palestinian reconciliation accord agreed last month, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporter said. Palestinian National Authority Border Crossings Director-General Nazmi Muhanna and his Hamas counterpart signed an agreement that will see the internationally recognized authority take control of the border with Egypt. An AFP journalist also saw Hamas installations at a separate checkpoint with Israel being dismantled. Under the Egyptian-brokered deal, the authority is due to take full control of Gaza by Dec. 1.

UNITED KINGDOM

MP denies sexual advance

First Secretary of State Damian Green has denied an allegation that he made an inappropriate sexual advance on a young woman, as discussion about an unhealthy culture of abuse by powerful men in British politics continues to swirl. Green, Prime Minister Theresa May’s deputy, said it was not true that he had touched the woman’s knee and told her that his “wife was very understanding” during a meeting in a pub in which the pair discussed her career aspirations and gossiped about sexual affairs in parliament. The allegation against Green came from Kate Maltby, an academic and critic three decades younger than him. She first met him as an acquaintance of her parents and both are involved in a liberal Conservative group called Bright Blue. “He offered me career advice and in the same breath made it clear he was sexually interested,” Maltby wrote in an article in the Times newspaper describing the meeting in the pub in early 2015.

UNITED STATES

‘House of Cards’ suspended

Hollywood’s widening sexual harassment crisis brought forth a second actor’s allegation against Kevin Spacey on Tuesday, halted production on his Netflix series House of Cards and prompted CBS to check into an actress’ claim she was groped by Jeremy Piven. On Monday, Netflix said it would end House of Cards after its upcoming sixth and final season. CBS said it is “looking into” a claim by reality star Ariane Bellamar that Emmy-winning Entourage star Piven groped her on two occasions.