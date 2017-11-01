Inventor admits dismembering journalist

AP, TALLINN

She was a promising young journalist, tested in trouble spots throughout the world, reporting on a Danish inventor famed for building what was thought to be the world’s largest private submarine.

The story seemed to present little danger, but it cost Kim Wall her life.

The Swedish journalist’s dismembered, naked torso was found on the southern Copenhagen coast in late August, and her head, legs and clothes were later discovered in plastic bags at sea.

The bags also contained a knife and heavy metal objects designed to take them to the ocean floor.

Wall’s arms are still missing.

Inventor Peter Madsen — who is in custody — has offered a shifting variety of explanations for Wall’s death.

Police on Monday revealed that Madsen now admits dismembering Wall’s body and throwing the body parts into a bay southwest of Copenhagen, but steadfastly denies killing her.

He previously claimed she had an accident, but now says she died from carbon monoxide poisoning suffered inside Madsen’s submarine while he was out of harm’s way on the vessel’s deck.

“This explanation naturally will lead the police into gathering additional statements from the coroner and the armed forces’ submarine experts,” Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moller Jensen said.

Police on Monday expanded the charges against him to include sexual assault.

Madsen, 46, is a self-taught aerospace engineer who was one of the founders of Copenhagen Suborbitals, which is dedicated to building submarines and manned spacecraft.

He generated attention in 2008 with the launch of Nautilus, which was billed as the world’s largest privately built submarine.

He denies killing 30-year-old Wall, who had carved out a name for herself in the competitive world of freelance journalism by producing a string of stories from Sri Lanka, Uganda, Cuba, the Marshall Islands and many other nations.

The globetrotting journalist was last seen alive on the evening of Aug. 10 on the submarine, known as the UC3 Nautilus.

Police believe Madsen and Wall did not know each other before their trip.

Concerns about Wall’s safety surfaced the next day when her boyfriend reported her missing.

Hours later, Madsen — a celebrated entrepreneur who dreamed of launching a manned space mission — was rescued from his sinking submarine.

Investigators believe he had sabotaged the vessel, despite his assertion that it had suffered a technical fault. He told authorities he had dropped Wall off on an island several hours after their voyage began.

Later, he dropped that version and said she had died in an accident on board. He said he had buried her at sea.

Madsen claimed she had slipped and suffered a blow to the head from a heavy metal hatch on the submarine — but police found no indication of a skull injury when her head was finally located.

Her torso was found with multiple stab wounds.

Madsen is charged with murder and mutilating Wall’s body.

Police on Monday said that the charges have now been extended to include sexual assault without intercourse.

An examination of Wall’s torso revealed wounds to her genitals and ribcage that were believed to have been caused during her death or shortly after.

“We’re taking an approach that there exists a sexual motive,” Jensen told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Danish prosecutors said earlier they believe Madsen killed Wall as part of a sexual fantasy game.