New Syrian peace talks open in Kazakhstan’s capital

AFP, ASTANA

A fresh round of peace talks seeking to end Syria’s war opened yesterday in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, as part of a Moscow-led push supported by Iran and opposition backer Turkey.

The latest round of talks begins days after the Islamic State group was forced out of its de facto capital Raqqa in northern Syria, in a major victory for the US-backed Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces.

Rounds of talks have focused on ironing out the details of a Russia-led plan for four de-escalation zones in Syria.

“Closed-format talks have begun,” Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said, adding that the two-day negotiations would conclude with statements to the press.

Zhainakov said that delegations from the Syrian government and the rebels seeking Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow had arrived in Astana, as had negotiators from Turkey and regime backers Russia and Iran.

Despite backing opposite sides in the war, Ankara and Moscow have been working closely on Syria since a reconciliation last year ended a crisis caused by the shooting down of a Russian war plane.

A de-escalation zone plan was first tabled in Astana in May to minimize fighting between government forces and moderate rebel factions, as well as improve access for aid for civilians living in the zones, but international organizations painted the humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta — covered by the zones deal and located just outside Damascus — in dire terms earlier this month.

UNICEF says that more than 1,000 children in the area are suffering from severe, acute or moderately acute malnutrition, with more than 1,500 at serious risk, as aid convoys have failed to reach needy populations.

Previous rounds of Astana negotiations have ended without major breakthroughs, but they have made more progress than the parallel UN-driven talks in Geneva.